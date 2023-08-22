New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis by Region, Vehicle Type (Excavators, Loaders, Tractors, Trucks, Others), Application (Construction, Mining, Agriculture), Propulsion (BEV, HEV), and Segment Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485710/?utm_source=GNW





Key Highlights

The global off-highway electric vehicle market will be valued at 11,646 units in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% over the forecast period. The stringent emission standards, low operating and maintenance costs, and rising fuel costs are some of the prime factors responsible for the growth of this market.



- This report provides overview and service addressable market for off-highway electric vehicle market.

- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months.

- It includes global market forecasts for the off-highway electric vehicle industry and detailed competitor analysis.



- This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global off-highway electric vehicle market by type and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions, drivers, deals, strategic initiatives and trend analysis in off-highway electric vehicle markets.

- Detailed segmentation by Product - Excavators, Loaders, Tractors, Trucks, Others

- The report also highlights key Application segments Construction, Mining

- Detailed segmentation by Propulsion segments Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

- The report includes 50+ charts and tables providing in-depth analysis of the market size, forecast and supporting factors which are tailor-made for an executive-level audience, with enhanced presentation quality.

- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in off-highway electric vehicle markets.

- The competitive section of the report helps in identifying the flagbearers, experimenters, contenders, and specialists based on their growth and innovation performance in the electric vehicle industry which will help stakeholders analyze competition penetration.

- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help mining sector stakeholders, service providers, and other off-highway electric vehicle players succeed in growing the off-highway electric vehicle market globally.

