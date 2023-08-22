New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Primary Immune Deficiency (PID) Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485704/?utm_source=GNW





Summary

This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in PID therapeutics.



- More than 325,500 diagnosed prevalent cases are anticipated in 2023 in the 16 countries covered in epidemiology forecast for primary immune deficiency (PID).

- The marketed drugs space for PID is dominated by immunoglobulin-based therapies.

- R&D activity in PID is promising, with five agents in pre-registration stage and 11 in Phase III of development across global markets.

- The PID clinical trials space consists of an almost equal mix of commercial and academic sponsors, with the US emerging as the key country for conducting Phase III trials.

- Partnerships were the most prominent deals type undertaken in the PID space in the past two years.



Scope

PID: Competitive Landscape combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.



Components of the report include -

- Disease Landscape

- Disease Overview

- Epidemiology Overview

- Treatment Overview

- Marketed Products Assessment

- Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration

- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

- Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

- Annual Therapy Cost

- Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement

- Pipeline Assessment

- Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

- Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs

- Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval

- Clinical Trials Assessment

- Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status

- Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis

- Deals Landscape

- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

- Overview of Recent Deals

- Commercial Assessment

- Key Market Players

- Future Market Catalysts



