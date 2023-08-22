New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "LNG Liquefaction Terminals Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region, Key Countries, Companies and Projects (New Build, Expansion, Planned and Announced), 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485686/?utm_source=GNW
Among regions, North America accounts for majority of the global liquefaction capacity additions from new build and expansion projects accounting for 60% of the total growth by 2027.
LNG Liquefaction Terminals Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region, Key Countries, Companies and Projects (New Build, Expansion, Planned and Announced), 2023-2027
Summary. Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction capacity is expected to almost double by 2027 from 487.3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2022 to 958.0 mtpa in 2027 through new build and expansion projects.
