New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "LNG Liquefaction Terminals Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region, Key Countries, Companies and Projects (New Build, Expansion, Planned and Announced), 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485686/?utm_source=GNW

Among regions, North America accounts for majority of the global liquefaction capacity additions from new build and expansion projects accounting for 60% of the total growth by 2027.



Scope

- Historical LNG liquefaction capacity data by region from 2017 to 2022, outlook up to 2027

- New build and expansion LNG liquefaction capacity additions key countries

- New build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by key countries and companies globally

- New build and expansion capex of LNG liquefaction projects by region, key countries, and companies

- Details of the major planned and announced LNG liquefaction projects globally up to 2027



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on the LNG liquefaction projects globally

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global LNG industry

- Facilitate decision making based on strong historical and outlook of LNG liquefaction capacity data

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about LNG liquefaction projects globally

- Keep abreast of key planned and announced LNG liquefaction projects globally

- Assess your competitor’s planned and announced LNG liquefaction projects and capacities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485686/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________