The Global Personal Travel Accident Insurance Market is forecasted to grow by USD 33.96 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Travel Accident Insurance Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486242/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the personal travel accident insurance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of travel accidents, growing tourism industry, and increasing disposable incomes.



The personal travel accident insurance market is segmented as below:

By Type

• General personal travel accident insurance

• Premium personal travel accident insurance



By Age Group

• Adults

• Senior citizens

• Children



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in m and a of personal travel accident insurance vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the personal travel accident insurance market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in multi-trip policies and use of multiple distribution channels will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the personal travel accident insurance market covers the following areas:

• Personal travel accident insurance market sizing

• Personal travel accident insurance market forecast

• Personal travel accident insurance market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personal travel accident insurance market vendors that include Allianz SE, American International Group Inc., Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., Aviva insurance Ltd., AXA Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Pacific Insurance Group Co. Ltd., Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd., Chubb Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., Metlife Inc., Munich Reinsurance Co., Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., Ping An Insurance Group Co. of China Ltd., Religare Enterprises Ltd., Sompo Holdings Inc., The Allstate Corp., The New India Assurance Co. Ltd., The Travelers Co. Inc., USAA, Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd., Aegon N.V., Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc., Nippon Life Insurance Co., Sumitomo Life Insurance Co., and Western and Southern Financial Group Inc.. Also, the personal travel accident insurance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486242/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________