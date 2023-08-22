The Affordable Luxury Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3553.06 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Affordable Luxury Market in Europe 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486239/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the affordable luxury market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by changing consumer behavior, growing influence of different marketing strategies on customers’ purchase decisions, and rise in disposable income of people in Europe.



The affordable luxury market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Type

• Clothing

• Cosmetics

• Accessories

• Footwear

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the growing adoption of omnichannel retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the affordable luxury market growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, growing focus on personalization and customization and increasing focus on influencer marketing and social media engagement will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the affordable luxury market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Affordable luxury market sizing in Europe

• Affordable luxury market forecast in Europe

• Affordable luxury market analysis in Europe



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading affordable luxury market vendors in Europe that include BA and SH, Burberry Group Plc, EXQUISITE Luxury, Geox S.p.A, IC Group AS, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, LES BOUTIQUES LONGCHAMP, LOreal SA, Maison Balzac Pty Ltd., MakersValley, Prada S.p.A, Royal RepubliQ, s.Oliver Bernd Freier GmbH and Co. KG, Shandong Ruyi Technology Group Co. Ltd., SISLEY, Stella McCartney Ltd., Tessilform S.p.a, YOOX NET A PORTER GROUP S.p.A., and ZV France SAS. Also, the affordable luxury market analysis report in Europe includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

