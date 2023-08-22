ZBRA NEWS: The Klein Law Firm Initiates an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Zebra Technologies Corporation

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that it is investigating allegations that Zebra Technologies Corporation ("Zebra") (NASDAQ: ZBRA) violated federal securities laws.



CURRENT INVESTIGATION DETAILS: The investigation focuses on potential securities laws violations in connection with the Company’s third quarter results and decision to lower its revenue and earnings guidance for the year. In response to the news, Zebra’s stock price declined approximately $53/share.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the potential claims on behalf of ZBRA investors, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/zebra-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=44206&from=3.

