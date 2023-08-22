Global Dental Laboratories Market Size to Reach USD 48.28 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide market for dental laboratories attained a value of USD 30.00 Billion in the year 2021. Current projections based on recent analysis by Emergen Research indicate that the market is anticipated to sustain a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the escalating occurrence of dental issues, greater consciousness regarding oral health, and a notable surge in the utilization and acceptance of contemporary dental equipment and technology.

The primary driver behind the expansion of the market is the escalating prevalence of dental ailments, encompassing issues like tooth decay, gum disease, and tooth loss. Statistical data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that over 40% of adults have encountered mouth discomfort, and a considerable 80% of individuals are projected to have faced at least one cavity before reaching the age of 34. Among adolescents aged 12 to 19, more than half exhibit cavities in their primary teeth. Notably, gum disease, stemming from infections and inflammation of the supportive teeth structures, accounts for a substantial cause of concern. This form of periodontal disease affects nearly 40% of adults aged 30 and above. Consequently, the upsurge in the prevalence of these dental conditions is amplifying the demand for dental consumables.

For More Insights, Download FREE Sample PDF @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1510

Moreover, the market's trajectory is also being propelled by the mounting enthusiasm and uptake of contemporary tools and technologies within dental laboratories. Prominent players in the industry are actively developing and launching products tailored to enhance dental lab practices. Illustratively, on September 21, 2022, 3Shape introduced the TRIOS 5 Wireless, an advanced intraoral scanner cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This cutting-edge scanner marks a notable advancement in hygiene standards with its sealed autoclavable tip made of scratch-resistant sapphire glass. Additionally, the scanner incorporates nearly invisible, snug, and ultra-thin single-use sleeves to envelop the device, thereby minimizing the risk of cross-contamination. In this way, these emerging technologies are bolstering the market's expansion.

However, the growth trajectory is hindered by the substantial costs involved and limited awareness prevailing in developing regions. The tendency to underestimate the gravity of early oral issues further compounds these challenges, curbing market growth. Furthermore, the recall of products by government bodies poses a constraint on revenue generation within the market.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1510

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 30.00 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 5.4% Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 48.28 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, equipment, material, prosthetics, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Envista, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., 3D Systems, Inc., GC Corporation, Roland DG Corporation, COLTENE Group, Nexa3D, PLANMECA OY, Dentsply Sirona. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global dental laboratories market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective dental laboratories solutions. Some major players included in the global dental laboratories market report are:

Envista

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

3D Systems, Inc.

GC Corporation

Roland DG Corporation

COLTENE Group

Nexa3D

PLANMECA OY

Dentsply Sirona.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Strategic Development

On 3 February 2022, Nexa3D, a manufacturer of rapid resin 3D printers, partnered with Nowak Dental Supplies, Inc., a family-run business that sells dental supplies and equipment, as a reseller. The entire dental portfolio from Nexa3D, including the NXD 200 dental 3D printer, NexaX software, the post-processing xWASH, and xCURE systems, and the complete line of Keystone-validated dental 3D printing materials, is expected to be sold by Nowak Dental Supplies.

On 7 September 2021, Planmeca Oy, one of the biggest private dental manufacturers, purchased the KaVo Treatment Unit & Instrument business from Envista Holdings Corporation and they signed an agreement between them. Planmeca and KaVo's positions as leading suppliers of cutting-edge dental solutions will be strengthened by the acquisition.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1510

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The 3D printing system implants segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Emerging trends in the global dental crown and bridges market include 3D imaging and CAD/CAM technologies, which are expected to help treat dental conditions and drive market revenue growth. CAD-CAM technology simplifies dental lab work such as dental crowns, copings, and others for clinicians and dental lab professionals by utilizing digital work. Dental operators, technicians, and patients can now communicate effectively for CAD-CAM. They will be able to easily communicate their situations and care planning with one another by simply uploading the necessary files from their open-ended portal. For dental applications, CAD-CAM technology provides a variety of milling and 3D printing options. Immediate temporary restorations can be made if the dentist seems to have a chairside Dental 3D printing and milling unit while the final restoration is being generated by the dental lab.

The metal-ceramics segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. The demand for ceramics in dental laboratories is being driven by an increase in dental crowns, implants, and fillings. Resin-based filling materials are becoming more and more common for both aesthetic and medical reasons. According to research, these resins contain ceramic fillers such as quartz, silicate glasses, or colloidal silica in amounts ranging from 35 to 85%. Although ceramic-filled resins have advantages, they are prone to wear when used as chewing surfaces. Inlays, onlays, and crowns made entirely of ceramic are consequently also growing in popularity. Furthermore, CAD-CAM systems are becoming more and more well-liked as they enable dentists to create custom dental ceramic blanks for every patient and fit them in the same appointment.

The dental laboratories market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies in this region. For instance, on 29 July 2021, voclar Vivadent, a Liechtenstein-based market leader in cutting-edge dental solutions, and Exocad GmbH (exocad), a branch of Align Technology, Inc. and the industry's top manufacturer of dental CAD/CAM software, announced a strategic alliance. Numerous laboratories around the world use the industry-leading software applications from exocad and the smart system solutions from Ivoclar Vivadent. The two companies are currently working together to develop a captivating and distinctive advanced platform for dental technicians by fusing their strengths in hardware and software solutions.

To View the Detailed TOC of the Global Dental Laboratories Market Report, Visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dental-laboratories-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global dental laboratories market on the basis of product, equipment, material, prosthetics, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Orthodontic Oral care Endodontic Implants

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) CAD/CAM system Dental lasers 3D printing system Dental radiology equipment Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Metal-Ceramics Plastics Metals

Prosthetics Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Bridge Crown Dentures Veneers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market , By Product (Disks & Plates, Culture Media, Accessories & Consumables, and Automated AST Instruments), By Animal Type, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Cardiac Marker Testing Market , By Product (Reagents & Kits and Instruments), By Biomarker Type [Troponin I and T, Creatine Kinase –MB (CK-MB), Natriuretic Peptide (BNP and NT-proBNP), and Others], By Disease, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Capnography Equipment Market , By Product (Capnometers, Capnography Accessories & Disposables), By Application (Cardiac Care, Respiratory Monitoring), By Technology, By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Digital Insomnia Therapeutics Market , By Distribution Channel (Mobile App Stores, Healthcare Providers and Clinics, and Other Distribution Channels), By Type, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Reverse Phase Chromatography Resins Market , By Resin Type (Silica-based resins and Polymer based resins), By Particle Size, By Flow Rate, By Format, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Endodontics Market , By Product Type (Instruments and Consumables), By End-Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Research Laboratories, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Neuroprosthetics Market , By Type (Output Neural Prosthetics and Input Neural Prosthetics), By Technique, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Dental Laboratories Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights