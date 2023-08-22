Idaho Local Home Builder Shows Major Love to Their Employees & Invites Others to Join the Party.

Boise, Idaho, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes, an Idaho Best Place to Work for 13 years and counting and the leading home builder in the area, has been showering their team with love and appreciation this year.

So far in 2023 they’ve held 14 Taco Tuesdays and 4 free food trucks for lunches, 3 personal growth events, head to toe new swag, tickets to rodeos, hot air balloon rides and a mind blowing Company Kickoff featuring nationally recognized mentalist, Oz Pearlman. Recently they hosted an over-the-top Summer Company Party at Deer Flat Ranch in Nampa, Idaho, serving over 300 employees and their families.

"When the CBH team comes together, it’s like magic. This team is a group of hard working, all-in individuals, and we want not only to thank them, but their families as well.” said Ronda Conger, Vice President at CBH Homes. "It takes a village to do what we do and we’re proud to be voted a Best Place to Work in Idaho year after year.”

CBH Homes has won many awards for their culture and the good news is, they’re hiring for multiple positions including Production Manager, IT Tech Support, Sales & Marketing Assistant, Director of Construction Services, Apartment Maintenance, and more! Benefits at CBH include medical, dental, and vision insurance, plus paid time off, 401(k) with employer match, and also go beyond that with discounts to employees who rent with CBH Rentals or purchase a new CBH Home. They promote a healthy workplace, both physically and mentally, along with creating yearly growth plans to promote learning and growth within their position. On top of all of that, after one year of employment, employees become eligible for a Quarterly Gratitude Bonus.

“The only way for us to grow and do more is through our team. We love to show our gratitude with fun events, gifts, food, and experiences they will never forget.” said Corey Barton, President and Owner of CBH Homes.

CBH’s team stands out from any other builder. Nationally known for their company culture, businesses from across the nation come to tour and see what it’s all about. With their streamlined processes, top-notch team, they manage to build more homes with less people allowing them to offer a quality product at a better price.



About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 31 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes is Idaho’s #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #48 in the nation and proudly working with over 25,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

