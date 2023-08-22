The Global Bone Replacement Market is forecasted to grow by USD 5611.29 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bone Replacement Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486237/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the bone replacement market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising number of people diagnosed with arthritis, rise in incidence of sports-related fractures, and increasing government support for healthcare.



The bone replacement market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Knee

• Hip

• Extremities



By Material

• Allografts

• Autografts

• Synthetic materials

• BMPs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing number of bone replacement surgeries performed in outpatient settings as one of the prime reasons driving the bone replacement market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on bone replacement surgeries using robotic systems and rising number of new product launches and approvals will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bone replacement market vendors that include AK Medical Holding Ltd., Arthrex Inc., B.Braun SE, Baumer, Baxter International Inc., Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., Conformis Inc., DJO Global Inc., Exactech Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, KYOCERA Corp., Medtronic Plc, Nuvasive Inc., Olympus Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., United Orthopedic Corp., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.. Also, the bone replacement market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

