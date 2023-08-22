The Global Innovation Management Market is forecasted to grow by USD 774.63 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Innovation Management Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486235/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the innovation management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in infrastructure development, technological innovation and advancement, and change in work culture of smes and large enterprises.



The innovation management market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Services

• Solutions



By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of ai-based innovation management solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the innovation management market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in need to make informed decisions among enterprises and increasing adoption of innovation management by smes will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the innovation management market covers the following areas:

• Innovation management market sizing

• Innovation management market forecast

• Innovation management market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading innovation management market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Brightidea Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., Exago, HYPE Softwaretechnik GmbH, InnovationCast, KPMG International Ltd., Medallia Inc., Nosco Aps, Planbox Inc., Planview Inc., Qmarkets, Questel, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Sopheon Corp., Survey Analytics LLC, and Wazoku Ltd.. Also, the innovation management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

