The Global Enterprise Flash Storage Market is forecasted to grow by USD 7971.55 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Flash Storage Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486234/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the enterprise flash storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for high-performance storage solutions, growing adoption of virtualization and cloud computing, and rapidly expanding digitalization and need for faster data access and processing.



The enterprise flash storage market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Telecom and IT

• Banking

• Financial services

• Others



By Type

• Single-level cell (SLC)

• Multi-level cell (MLC)

• Triple-level cell flash (TLC)

• Serial NAND



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of non-volatile memory express (NVME) technology as one of the prime reasons driving the enterprise flash storage market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of software-defined storage (SDS) and hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) and growing deployment of all-flash arrays (AFA) and hybrid flash arrays (HFA) will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the enterprise flash storage market covers the following areas:

• Enterprise flash storage market sizing

• Enterprise flash storage market forecast

• Enterprise flash storage market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enterprise flash storage market vendors that include Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Datrox Computer Technologies Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Micron Technology Inc., NetApp Inc., Nimbus Data Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., StorCentric Inc., VIOLIN Systems LLC, Western Digital Corp., and Intel Corp.. Also, the enterprise flash storage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486234/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________