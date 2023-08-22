Electric and Fuel Cell Truck Industry Size Will Reach Past US$40 Bn in 2030, Fairfield Market Research Reports Explosive Growth Projections for Market

London, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking market analysis, the recent findings of a newly published report have unveiled a remarkable forecast for the electric and fuel cell truck industry, signifying a monumental shift toward sustainable transportation solutions. The global electric and fuel cell truck market is poised to undergo astounding expansion in revenue, spanning from 2023 to 2030. During the period of assessment, the market size is expected to exhibit a stellar CAGR of 41.2%, surpassing the valuation of US$40 Bn by 2030-end.

Get Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/electric-fuel-cell-truck-market/request-sample

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$40.1 Bn CAGR 41.2% Key Players Volvo Inc., BYD, Daimler AG, Traton Group, SANY, China FAW Group Corp., Ltd., Renault Trucks, Dongfeng Motor Corporation Ltd., Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd., SAIC Motor, Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co., Ltd.

The market analysis by Fairfield Market Research paints an exciting future for electric and fuel cell trucks, poised for unparalleled growth in the years to come. “Majorly driven by commitments to sustainability, supportive government initiatives, and groundbreaking technological advancements, these clean, efficient, and innovative vehicles will surge into the forefront of the transportation sector soon. The global landscape is on the brink of a remarkable transformation,” remarks the company analyst.

Key Research Insights

The proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) segment is likely to gather momentum till 2030.

The demand for medium and heavy-duty trucks is expected to climb up.

Despite the rapid evolution, challenges loom. The cost associated with the production of electric and fuel cell trucks remains a significant hurdle.





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Transition to Medium and Heavy-duty Trucks is Underway

Within this transformative landscape, two segments stand out, viz., fully electric, and PEMFC categories. The PEMFC technology is gaining prominence for its unparalleled efficiency in energy conversion, converting fuel's chemical energy into electricity through a hydrogen-oxygen reaction.

Medium and heavy-duty electric trucks are experiencing a surge in launches, driven by decreasing battery costs, and widespread support from policymakers worldwide. The transition to medium and heavy-duty electric trucks is projected to outpace their diesel counterparts in terms of cost-effectiveness, solidifying their position as the dominant force in the market.

For More Industry Insights Read: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/electric-fuel-cell-truck-market

Key Report Highlights

The resolute commitment of OEMs, and suppliers to net-zero emission objectives, and a substantial reduction in the total cost of ownership (TCO) collectively drive market expansion.

The global transition toward electric and fuel cell trucks is further catalyzed by innovative R&D initiatives, and cutting-edge technologies in the automotive sector.

Governmental support and proactive initiatives play an instrumental role in accelerating the adoption of electric and fuel cell trucks.





Insights into Regional Analysis

Asian Markets Will Remain the Pioneers Through 2030

The pulse of the electric and fuel cell truck market is strongest in Asia Pacific where innovation and goods transportation effectively intertwine. Government initiatives, coupled with improved infrastructure, have created fertile ground for a demand surge in electric and fuel cell trucks in the region. The Asia Pacific region's ongoing push for zero emissions, and growing emphasis on reduced noise pollution further propel its leadership position in the worldwide electric and fuel cell truck market.

“On the other side, a burgeoning market is shaping up in North America, which is propelled by ambitious research and development endeavours, spearheaded by states like California,” remarks the company analyst.

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The frontrunners in the industry are emerging stronger in this new era of transportation. Some of the leading players include Volvo Inc., Daimler AG, BYD, Traton Group, Renault Trucks, SANY, China FAW Group Corp., Ltd., Dongfeng Motor Corporation Ltd., SAIC Motor, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd., and Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co., Ltd. These companies are at the forefront of innovation, shaping the future of electric and fuel cell trucks through growing implementation of cutting-edge technologies, and groundbreaking research.

Global Electric and Fuel Cell Truck Market is Segmented as Below:

By Powertrain

Electric Fully Electric Hybrid

Fuel Cell Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell Miscellaneous





By Range

Below 400 Km

Above 400 Km

By Vehicles

Light-duty Trucks

Medium-duty Trucks

Heavy-duty Trucks



By Geographic Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





Browse Global Electric and Fuel Cell Truck Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2023-2030 (By Powertrain, By Range, By Vehicles, By Geographic Coverage and By Company): https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/electric-fuel-cell-truck-market

Browse Similar Reports

Electric Construction Vehicles Market : https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/electric-construction-vehicles-market





Electric Forklifts Market : https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/electric-forklifts-market





Electric Bus Market: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/electric-bus-market





About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

LinkedIn | Twitter