Science Educators Name PASCO Scientific as Best of STEM® in Two Categories

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PASCO Scientific is honored to be chosen as a winner in the Science Educators Pick Best of STEM ® awards. PASCO was awarded the “Best of STEM: Physics” for its Meter Stick Optics Complete System and for Best Video-Based Learning” for PASCO Academy .



“We are thrilled to be recognized with a Best of STEM award by science educators for the third year in a row,” says Richard Briscoe, former physics teacher and CEO of PASCO Scientific. “This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to provide science educators across the globe with technology and training to increase student understanding of fundamental science concepts.”

PASCO Academy and The Meter Stick Optics Complete System were subject to a two-part evaluation process. First, by an expert panel of judges including Dr. Linda Johnson-McClinton, Dr. Lance Brand, Dr. Jeffrey Crapper, Dr. Omah M. Williams-Duncan, Kim Collazo, Christina Wilson, Jamica Craig, and Erin Barr. Once judges selected the finalists, more than 267,000 STEM educators were given the opportunity to evaluate the finalists via survey.

Meter Stick Optics Complete System

Using the Meter Stick Optics System, University and High School physics students conduct a variety of experiments including optics topics like image magnification, lens focal length, real and virtual images, combination of lenses, and more.

“I recently had the opportunity to try out the new Meter Stick Optics system by PASCO, and it exceeded my expectations in every way,” says Dr. Lance Brand , science educator from Indiana. “PASCO has long been a trusted leader in providing top-notch science equipment, and the Meter Stick Optics System is a shining example of their commitment to quality and innovation. First and foremost, the system's ease of setup and operation makes it a perfect fit for the classroom environment. As a teacher, I value tools that save valuable instructional time, and this system does just that. The straightforward setup allowed my students to dive into the experiments quickly, enabling them to focus on the concepts rather than struggling with equipment logistics.”

PASCO Academy

PASCO Academy provides schools extended capacity for teaching science by providing faculty with a library of digital experiment resources. The Academy provides access to a suite of topical science videos that make key experiments accessible to substitute teachers, new science educators, and students learning from home.

“E-learning, hybrid classes, student and teacher absences, and short class times can limit the amount of hands-on learning science students are exposed to,” says Christina A. Willson , adjunct professor and instructional coach. “PASCO Academy is comprehensive enough to have your substitute teacher run the lab, keeping your class schedule on track when you can’t be there. PASCO Academy does the heavy lifting by providing teachers with the materials they need so they can focus on instruction, and optimizing student learning.”

Academy Resources Include

Data Collection videos for students

Teacher Preparation videos

Student Follow-Up videos

Student lab handouts

SPARKvue files with recorded data

Answer keys