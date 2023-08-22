ResGreen Launches AI-Powered Chatbot to Improve Communications with Investors

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGGI) (RGGI), a leader in mobile robot and software solutions, has introduced an AI-driven chatbot to streamline communication with its investors. Developed in-house, this chatbot aims to provide swift, self-help answers to the company's growing number of investors.



"We're leveraging modern technology not only in our products but also in the way we communicate with our investors," remarked Parsh Patel, ResGreen CEO. "Our chatbot is there to provide answers around the clock and even offers support in multiple languages to cater to our diverse user base."

Utilizing natural language processing, the chatbot improves with each interaction, ensuring accurate and timely answers for website visitors. ResGreen, currently trading on the OTC PINK market as RGGI, is also considering a move to a larger stock exchange in the future.

In the pipeline, the company plans to launch sales and customer service chatbots to further enhance the user experience on its website.

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen pioneers the convergence of Industry 4.0 and the human-centric principles of Industry 5.0, revolutionizing manufacturing with cutting-edge mobile robots and AI. Our mission is to bring these technologies to small and medium companies, bridging the gap with industry giants. Our holistic approach seamlessly integrates multi-platform communication, optimizing workplaces with AI, Unreal Engine simulations, and collaborative human-robot interfaces. We simplify robotics integration, offering comprehensive support and training. Backed by a seasoned team, we align with IoT, cloud computing, and analytics standards. ResGreen empowers companies to compete, boosting productivity, reducing costs, and enabling data-driven decisions in both Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0 realms. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include general business, economic, competitive, regulatory, markets and other conditions, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No information in this news release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future stock price, revenues, or results of operations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.