Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center Celebrates Grand Opening of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard Location

Palm Beach Gardens, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center is proud to announce the grand opening of its fourth location in Palm Beach County on September 1. The new property is located at 1890 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, at the corner of I-95 and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlet Mall.

"We are excited to bring the Mint Eco experience and our ‘Fresh Approach to Washing Cars’ to Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard,” said co-founder and CEO Geoffrey Jervis. “Mint Eco is different. One way we are different is our location strategy. Our plan is to build 50 locations in Palm Beach County. This scale will give our customers unprecedented value. Specifically, value for our Club Members who will have multiple opportunities to redeem our services, at no additional cost. We still have a long way to go, but with this site and the eight we have under construction, we expect to have at least a dozen Mint Eco locations up and operating in the next year.”

As is the case at every Mint Eco location, the Palm Beach Lakes location will have a state-of-the-art environmental posture anchored by its 100% water recycling technology and stringent biodegradable and non-toxic chemistry policy. In addition, the location will continue Mint Eco’s community policy of engaging with the surrounding neighborhoods. For example, the location has adopted Chillingworth Park, where it held its first park clean-up on August 18.

“Mint Eco is a great example of a local, innovative business. And as the Mayor of West Palm Beach, I am always pleased to support local, successful businesses. Mint Eco, however, is unique as they take extensive efforts to take care of employees, give back to the local community, and steward the local environment through Park adoption programs and eco-friendly business practices,” shared Mayor Keith A. James. “We are especially appreciative that they so graciously wash all City First Responder vehicles for free. They are not only providing great service to West Palm Beach residents, but are also bringing 40 new jobs to West Palm Beach with the addition of this new location.”

To commemorate this special occasion, Mint Eco will be offering free car washes, from September 1 through September 8. The grand opening weekend will kick off on Friday, September 1, with Virginia from the popular 97.9 KVJ show broadcasting live from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ESPN West Palm Beach’s Street Team and Host Josh Cohen will be on-site Saturday, September 2, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The first 300 attendees will also receive a FREE Chick-fil-A sandwich both days! The full schedule of weekend events for the family can be found at www.mintecocarwash.com/events.

This new location will offer Mint Eco’s unique “flex” services, giving customers a wide variety of car wash service options, including five-minute express exterior car washes, interior services, detailing services, and 15 free vacuum bays. Additionally, Mint Eco offers affordable Unlimited Club Memberships, which allow members to wash unlimited times per month for one monthly fee (as low as $23/month) at every Mint Eco location and receive 25% discounts on every additional service. During the promotional period, guests can sign up for any Unlimited Plan for just a $1.00 for the first month.

About Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center

“All Progress Occurs Because People Dare to be Different.” Fortune Cookie ~2010.

Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center was founded to be different. Different starts with our mission statement: “We exist to make people happy. We do not get out of bed to wash cars…we get out of bed to make people happy. Happiness is delivered through an experience that goes well beyond any physical service that we provide.”

Different starts with our products and services. Mint Eco not only offers modern, state-of-the-art tunnels with free vacuums, but also offers interior services, detailing services and a lobby, retail store. In addition, Mint Eco prides itself on having beautiful, clean and well-landscaped properties.

Different is exemplified by our employees. Mint Eco is an “Experiential” organization that works to deliver an emotional response from its customers: Happiness. Our physical plant and services can only go so far…it is our employees who truly deliver the Mint Eco Experience. While we are certainly proud of our pay being the highest in the industry and the benefits that we offer, such as healthcare and free English classes, what differentiates us is our hiring, training and development program. This program is designed to identify employees who want to be a part of a movement…to be different…to change an industry.

Different is being a member of the Community. We sweat with our neighbors as we clean neighborhood parks and beaches. We support our neighboring educational institutions, religious organizations and charities with donations. We wash first responder cars for free and always make our bathrooms and lobbies available to first responders on shift.

Different is being a steward of the Environment. We believe that business and the environment can both thrive together…we call ourselves “tree-hugging capitalists.” We believe that a business that takes care of the environment is not only doing the right thing but also will be rewarded for it by its customers.

Awards:

2023 Wash Forward Award for Sustainability in Car Wash, National Car Wash Solutions

2023 Best Car Wash and Detail Center in Palm Beach County, Palm Beach Post (Winner)

2023 Best Eco-Friendly Business, Palm Beach Post (Runner-Up)

2023 Environmental Stewardship Award, North Palm Beach Chamber (Top-Three Finalist)

2023 Top Places to Work, Sun Sentinel

2022 Best Car Wash and Detail Center in Palm Beach County, Palm Beach Post (Winner)

2022 Small Business CEO of the Year Award, Chamber of the Palm Beaches

2022 Best of Florida Regional Winner, Best of Florida

Patriot Employer Awards, Secretary of Defense

Seven Seals Award, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

Locations:

Mint Eco currently operates four car washes in Palm Beach County, owns eight car wash properties, and plans to develop 50 locations over the next several years.

Open: Mint Eco Car Wash West Palm Beach Southend, located at 316 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco Car Wash Jupiter, located at 220 Maplewood Drive in Jupiter, and Mint Eco Car Wash Okeechobee/FL-Turnpike West, located at 1950 Golden Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach

Opening September 1: Mint Eco Car Wash Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, located at 1890 Palm Beach Lakes in West Palm Beach

Coming Soon: Southern Boulevard, Forest Hill Boulevard, Lake Worth Road, West Atlantic Avenue, Woolbright Road, Blue Heron Boulevard, Northlake Boulevard and Okeechobee Boulevard.

To learn more, visit mintecocarwash.com/locations.

