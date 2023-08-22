Media Advisory: Lynx Air launches inaugural flight from Toronto to Los Angeles

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, August 24 Lynx Air will launch its inaugural flight to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), departing from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport (YYZ); marking the start of a significant expansion in Toronto, building on exponential growth over the last year.



Media are invited to capture this significant milestone by attending a pre-flight ceremony at the Toronto Pearson International Airport.

WHEN: Thursday, August 24

2 pm, local time

WHERE: Toronto’s Pearson International Airport (YYZ) - Terminal 1 (Lounge 15, beside the US check-in counters).

PARKING: Parking information can be found here.

WHO: Speaking opportunity and ribbon cutting by:

Merren McArthur, Chief Executive Officer, Lynx Air

and

Julien Carron, Associate Director, Air Carrier Service Development, GTAA

Media will have the opportunity to interview spokespeople regarding Lynx Air’s milestone flight and ongoing business development plans for the brand.

CONTACT:

Laryssa Waler

GT&Co for Lynx Air

647-282-2611

Laryssa.waler@gtandcompany.ca

Brittany Philpott

Lynx Air Marketing

403-648-2800 ext. 2097

Brittany.philpott@lynxair.com

