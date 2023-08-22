Cannabis Science Conference announces Mother Earth Wellness as host of the fall 2023 Canna Boot Camp

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Science Conference (CSC), the premier cannabis science conference focusing on analytical science, medical cannabis, cultivation and psychedelics, announced today that Mother Earth Wellness will be hosting the 2023 fall Canna Boot Camp. This exciting educational event will take place on Sept. 20, 2023, in Providence, Rhode Island.



“Mother Earth Wellness prides itself on being a leader in the cannabis community, consistently promoting the quality, innovation and ongoing validation of cannabis in our culture,” said Joe Pakuris, owner of Mother Earth Wellness. “While it has come a long way, there is still a great deal to be done. We are truly honored to partner with the Cannabis Science Conference and their esteemed members to further the progress in the industry. We look forward to sharing our experience with the science community and sharing our vision of the future.”

The Fall Canna Boot Camp is CSC’s full-day offsite workshop that covers a wide range of cannabis science topics, including cultivation, preprocessing, sample prep, analytical testing, extraction and edibles manufacturing. This is a unique opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in a comprehensive learning experience about the science, technology and innovation shaping the cannabis industry. With a focus on fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge and promoting advancements, this boot camp promises to be an exceptional event that bridges the gap between theory and practice.

Attendees can expect a series of interactive workshops, hands-on demonstrations, expert-led sessions and the opportunity to engage with industry experts, thought leaders and fellow participants in an intimate and collaborative setting that will empower them with the latest insights and trends in the cannabis field.

Join CSC for expert-led cannabis science education, networking opportunities and the chance to connect with thought leaders, leading scientists, pioneers in cutting-edge medical applications and industry suppliers.

To register and learn more, please visit the registration page.

About Cannabis Science Conference:

Cannabis Science Conference is the industry’s premier science event, focusing on analytical science, medical cannabis, cultivation and psychedelics. CSC brings together cannabis and psychedelic industry experts, including instrument manufacturers, testing labs, research scientists, cultivators, medical practitioners, policymakers, patients and interested novices to network and share ideas. CSC runs semiannual events nationwide in emerging markets, aimed at improving cannabis and psychedelic science. Join us for world-class education, stellar networking and the opportunity to connect with thought leaders, leading scientists, pioneers in cutting-edge medical applications and industry suppliers. CSC is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Mother Earth Wellness:

Mother Earth Wellness serves the community of Pawtucket and the greater Providence area, offering Rhode Island’s finest medicine for both medical marijuana patients and recreational customers alike. As a vertically integrated cannabis company, we pride ourselves on unique formulations and products. From delicious flower strains, crave-worthy edibles and relieving topicals, we create a diverse selection of products formulated to fulfill your unique expectations while elevating standards of the consumer experience. For more information, visit motherearthri.com/

Media Contact:

Carl Baus

MJH Life Sciences®

cbaus@mjhassoc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5bacb7f-2ff0-49f1-9946-87fc456b0830