TPI Composites Manufactures Structural Composites for the Development of the International® SuperTruck II

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc., (TPI) (Nasdaq: TPIC) has partnered with Navistar, Inc. (“Navistar”) on an all composite cab, trailer box, and aero package for the International® SuperTruck II. The project which was co-funded by the U.S. Department of Energy and Navistar, brought together leaders in their respective industries to design and manufacture a Class 8 vehicle that demonstrates the future of hybridization and aerodynamics. The lightweight, aerodynamically designed composite cab and trailer components manufactured by TPI contributed to the International SuperTruck II achieving 16 mpg in real-world operation and a 170% improvement in freight efficiency over the 2009 International SuperTruck I.



With faster development times, lower investment costs, and reductions in mass when compared to traditional metallics, composites are becoming more prevalent structural solutions as the commercial truck market migrates to zero emission vehicles. The replacement of steel and aluminum with composites can provide significant weight reduction and design flexibility, the International SuperTruck II demonstrates this by shedding 500 lbs. with the aero package when compared to the International SuperTruck I.

Todd Altman, Senior Director of Automotive at TPI stated “The combination of Navistar’s extensive vehicle knowledge combined with TPI’s advanced composite design and material expertise is demonstrated by the results of this U.S. Department of Energy program. We are excited to be a part of delivering the next generation of commercial vehicles.”

TPI engineers at the Innovation and Technology Center in Warren, Rhode Island collaborated with the Navistar team to design the structures, fabricate the tooling, and build the components. Dean Oppermann, Chief Engineer of Advanced Technologies at Navistar noted that, “TPI’s ability to respond quickly to design modifications and component additions allowed us to continue to develop the requirements late into the project and still have quality hardware that meet project deliverables. TPI’s design staff were able to effectively balance weight, cost, and functionality to meet International SuperTruck goals of Freight Efficiency with technologies that have near term business case feasibility. It has been exciting to see how far composite technology has come and where it is going, and I am proud to be part of this collaboration.”

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is a global company focused on innovative and sustainable solutions to decarbonize and electrify the world. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and automotive markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., Mexico, Türkiye and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany and global service training centers in the U.S. and Spain.

