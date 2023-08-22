America’s Car-Mart Named One of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 by Newsweek

ROGERS, Ark., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) has been named to Newsweek’s “America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023” list. The list features companies that are committed to offering a positive working environment.



“We’re honored to be recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces,” said Doug Campbell, President. “At America’s Car-Mart, we work hard to offer a workplace where our associates do meaningful work, make a difference for our customers, and where they are valued for their contributions.”

“Every day our associates go to work to bring our company’s mission to life. This recognition showcases how our associates make it happen. And we’re grateful for their significant contributions to our company,” Campbell continued.

“Being named to this prestigious list is a tremendous accomplishment,” added Jules Gianneschi, Senior Vice President of People. “For over 40 years, we’ve diligently created a culture of respect and collaboration for our 2,200 associates. We emphasize a workplace where our associates can thrive and flourish in their careers and personal lives.”

This award is presented by Newsweek, in cooperation with Plant-A Insights Group, a data research firm. The two organizations conducted an independent study to find America’s Greatest Workplaces. Over 389,000 company reviews were completed by employees working for U.S. companies with a workforce of at least 1,000 or more. Participants ranked companies on criteria including corporate culture, work/life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, and diversity.

In addition to making Newsweek’s list of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023, America’s Car-Mart was recently named to two other Newsweek lists including America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 and America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity by Newsweek.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (the “Company”) operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com .

Investor_relations@car-mart.com