Toll Brothers Reports FY 2023 3rd Quarter Results

FY 2023’s Third Quarter Financial Highlights (Compared to FY 2022's Third Quarter):

Net income and earnings per share were $414.8 million and $3.73 per share diluted, compared to net income of $273.5 million and $2.35 per share diluted in FY 2022’s third quarter.

Pre-tax income was $553.0 million, compared to $366.0 million in FY 2022’s third quarter.

Home sales revenues were $2.7 billion, up 19% compared to FY 2022’s third quarter; delivered homes were 2,524, up 5%.

Net signed contract value was $2.2 billion, up 30% compared to FY 2022’s third quarter; contracted homes were 2,245, up 77%.

Backlog value was $7.9 billion at third quarter end, down 30% compared to FY 2022’s third quarter; homes in backlog were 7,295, down 32%.

Home sales gross margin was 27.8%, compared to FY 2022’s third quarter home sales gross margin of 26.0%.

Adjusted home sales gross margin, which excludes interest and inventory write-downs, was 29.3%, compared to FY 2022’s third quarter adjusted home sales gross margin of 27.9%.

SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, was 8.6%, compared to 10.3% in FY 2022’s third quarter.

Income from operations was $515.1 million.

Other income, income from unconsolidated entities, and gross margin from land sales and other was $39.4 million.

The Company repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares at an average price of $76.26 per share for a total amount of approximately $147.3 million.





Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, stated: “We are very pleased with our third quarter results. We beat our guidance for home sales revenues, adjusted gross margin, and SG&A margin, leading to record third quarter earnings of $3.73 per diluted share, up 59% year-over-year. In addition, we signed 2,245 net contracts for $2.2 billion in the quarter, up 77% in units year-over-year. Demand remains solid as we start our fiscal fourth quarter. Based on these results and our expectations for the fourth quarter, we are raising our full year guidance for deliveries, adjusted gross margin and SG&A leverage, and now expect our return on beginning equity for fiscal 2023 to be approximately 22%.

“Our third quarter performance reflects a market for new homes that continues to benefit from historically low levels of resale inventory, favorable long-term demographic trends, and the persistent underproduction of homes for well over a decade. In addition, our strategy of increasing our supply of spec homes in recent quarters has contributed to our success.

“At quarter end, our net debt-to-capital ratio was 20.5% and total liquidity was $2.8 billion. Since the start of the third quarter, we repurchased approximately $162.5 million of our common stock, bringing our year-to-date repurchases to $255.7 million, with an additional $69 million in dividends paid. With no significant debt maturities until November 2025, we have ample flexibility to continue investing in our business while returning cash to stockholders. Our strong financial and operating profile, along with the positive long-term fundamentals underpinning our industry, led Standard & Poor’s to upgrade our credit rating to investment grade in the quarter. We are now rated investment grade by all three major credit rating agencies.

“While rising rates remain a challenge, they further cement the lock-in effect that has kept resale inventory at historically low levels. With our deep and well-located land holdings, industry-leading brand, healthy backlog, more efficient operations and balanced spec strategy, we are well positioned to capitalize on continued solid demand for new homes.”

Fourth Quarter and FY 2023 Financial Guidance: Fourth Quarter Full Fiscal Year 2023 Deliveries 2,650 to 2,750 units 9,500 to 9,600 units Average Delivered Price per Home $1,005,000 - $1,025,000 $1,005,000 - $1,015,000 Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin 28.5 % 28.5 % SG&A, as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues 8.8 % 9.4 % Period-End Community Count 375 375 Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and Gross Margin from Land Sales and Other $45 million $105 million Tax Rate 26.0 % 25.4 %





Financial Highlights for the three months ended July 31, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited): 2023 2022 Net Income $414.8 million, or $3.73 per share diluted $273.5 million, or $2.35 per share diluted Pre-Tax Income $553.0 million $366.0 million Pre-Tax Inventory Impairments included in Cost of Home Sales $3.4 million $6.2 million Home Sales Revenues $2.67 billion and 2,524 units $2.26 billion and 2,414 units Net Signed Contracts $2.16 billion and 2,245 units $1.66 billion and 1,266 units Net Signed Contracts per Community 6.6 units 3.9 units Quarter-End Backlog $7.87 billion and 7,295 units $11.19 billion and 10,725 units Average Price per Home in Backlog $1,079,500 $1,042,900 Home Sales Gross Margin 27.8 % 26.0 % Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin 29.3 % 27.9 % Interest Included in Home Sales Cost of Revenues, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues 1.4 % 1.7 % SG&A, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues 8.6 % 10.3 % Income from Operations $515.1 million, or 19.2% of total revenues $361.7 million, or 14.5% of total revenues Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and Gross Margin from Land Sales and Other $39.4 million $13.2 million Pre-Tax Land and Other Impairments included in Cost of Land Sales and Other $— $1.4 million Quarterly Cancellations as a Percentage of Beginning-Quarter Backlog 3.2 % 1.6 % Quarterly Cancellations as a Percentage of Signed Contracts in Quarter 9.8 % 13.0 %





Financial Highlights for the nine months ended July 31, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited) 2023 2022 Net Income $926.5 million, or $8.28 per share diluted $646.0 million, or $5.41 per share diluted Pre-Tax Income $1.24 billion $862.6 million Pre-Tax Inventory Impairments included in Cost of Home Sales $22.4 million $10.7 million Home Sales Revenues $6.91 billion and 6,842 units $6.13 billion and 6,750 units Net Signed Contracts $5.89 billion and 6,039 units $7.75 billion and 7,069 units Home Sales Gross Margin 26.7 % 24.6 % Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin 28.5 % 26.6 % Interest Included in Home Sales Cost of Revenues, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues 1.4 % 1.8 % SG&A, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues 9.7 % 11.5 % Income from Operations $1.17 billion, or 16.7% of total revenues $818.4 million, or 12.5% of total revenues Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and Land Sales Gross Profit $57.1 million $55.2 million Pre-Tax Land and Other Impairments included in Cost of Land Sales and Other $17.7 million $6.6 million



Additional Information:

The Company ended its FY 2023 third quarter with approximately $1.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.3 billion at FYE 2022 and $761.9 at FY 2023’s second quarter end. At FY 2023 third quarter end, the Company also had $1.8 billion available under its $1.9 billion revolving credit facility, which is scheduled to mature in February 2028.

On July 21, 2023, the Company paid its quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 7, 2023.

Stockholders' Equity at FY 2023 third quarter end was $6.7 billion, compared to $6.0 billion at FYE 2022.

FY 2023's third quarter-end book value per share was $61.95 per share, compared to $54.79 at FYE 2022.

The Company ended its FY 2023 third quarter with a debt-to-capital ratio of 29.7%, compared to 30.6% at FY 2023’s second quarter end and 35.7% at FYE 2022. The Company ended FY 2023’s third quarter with a net debt-to-capital ratio (1) of 20.5%, compared to 23.5% at FY 2023’s second quarter end, and 23.4% at FYE 2022.

of 20.5%, compared to 23.5% at FY 2023’s second quarter end, and 23.4% at FYE 2022. The Company ended FY 2023’s third quarter with approximately 70,200 lots owned and optioned, compared to 71,300 one quarter earlier, and 82,100 one year earlier. Approximately 50% or 35,200, of these lots were owned, of which approximately 17,400 lots, including those in backlog, were substantially improved.

In the third quarter of FY 2023, the Company spent approximately $322.0 million on land to purchase approximately 2,600 lots.

The Company ended FY 2023’s third quarter with 345 selling communities, compared to 350 at FY 2023’s second quarter end and 332 at FY 2022’s third quarter end.

The Company repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares of its common stock during the quarter at an average price of $76.26 per share for an aggregate amount of approximately $147.3 million.





(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” below for more information on the calculation of the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information presented herein for the third quarter ended July 31, 2023 is subject to finalization of the Company's regulatory filings, related financial and accounting reporting procedures and external auditor procedures.

This release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. One can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly historical or factual nature and generally discuss or relate to future events. These statements contain words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “may,” “can,” “could,” “might,” “should,” “likely,” “will,” and other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding: expectations regarding inflation and interest rates; the markets in which we operate or may operate; our strategic priorities; our land acquisition, land development and capital allocation priorities; market conditions; demand for our homes; anticipated operating results and guidance; home deliveries; financial resources and condition; changes in revenues; changes in profitability; changes in margins; changes in accounting treatment; cost of revenues, including expected labor and material costs; selling, general, and administrative expenses; interest expense; inventory write-downs; home warranty and construction defect claims; unrecognized tax benefits; anticipated tax refunds; sales paces and prices; effects of home buyer cancellations; growth and expansion; joint ventures in which we are involved; anticipated results from our investments in unconsolidated entities; our ability to acquire or dispose of land and pursue real estate opportunities; our ability to gain approvals and open new communities; our ability to market, construct and sell homes and properties; our ability to deliver homes from backlog; our ability to secure materials and subcontractors; our ability to produce the liquidity and capital necessary to conduct normal business operations or to expand and take advantage of opportunities; and the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations, and claims.

Any or all of the forward-looking statements included in this release are not guarantees of future performance and may turn out to be inaccurate. This can occur as a result of incorrect assumptions or as a consequence of known or unknown risks and uncertainties. The major risks and uncertainties – and assumptions that are made – that affect our business and may cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar;

market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such land;

access to adequate capital on acceptable terms;

geographic concentration of our operations;

levels of competition;

the price and availability of lumber, other raw materials, home components and labor;

the effect of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on home building products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries;

the effects of weather and the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters;

risks related to acts of war, terrorism or outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as Covid-19;

federal and state tax policies;

transportation costs;

the effect of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations;

legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves;

risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects;

changes in accounting principles;

risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our and our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and

other factors described in “Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2022 and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of the factors mentioned above or in other reports or public statements made by us will be important in determining our future performance. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those that might be anticipated from our forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For a further discussion of factors that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results, see the information under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. This discussion is provided as permitted by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and all of our forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referenced in this section.

TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

July 31,

2023 October 31,

2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,033,369 $ 1,346,754 Inventory 9,203,524 8,733,326 Property, construction and office equipment, net 294,418 287,827 Receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets 739,566 747,228 Mortgage loans held for sale 80,417 185,150 Customer deposits held in escrow 102,017 136,115 Investments in unconsolidated entities 900,363 852,314 $ 12,353,674 $ 12,288,714 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Loans payable $ 1,163,116 $ 1,185,275 Senior notes 1,595,956 1,995,271 Mortgage company loan facility 70,517 148,863 Customer deposits 620,106 680,588 Accounts payable 572,118 619,411 Accrued expenses 1,457,506 1,345,987 Income taxes payable 163,872 291,479 Total liabilities 5,643,191 6,266,874 Equity: Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 1,279 1,279 Additional paid-in capital 695,757 716,786 Retained earnings 7,024,286 6,166,732 Treasury stock, at cost (1,067,405 ) (916,327 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 39,476 37,618 Total stockholders' equity 6,693,393 6,006,088 Noncontrolling interest 17,090 15,752 Total equity 6,710,483 6,021,840 $ 12,353,674 $ 12,288,714





TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 $ % $ % $ % $ % Revenues: Home sales $ 2,674,602 $ 2,256,337 $ 6,914,122 $ 6,130,218 Land sales and other 13,040 238,465 60,668 433,206 2,687,642 2,494,802 6,974,790 6,563,424 Cost of revenues: Home sales 1,931,949 72.2 % 1,670,703 74.0 % 5,065,750 73.3 % 4,619,495 75.4 % Land sales and other 11,578 88.8 % 229,561 96.3 % 74,863 123.4 % 422,159 97.4 % 1,943,527 1,900,264 5,140,613 5,041,654 Gross margin - home sales 742,653 27.8 % 585,634 26.0 % 1,848,372 26.7 % 1,510,723 24.6 % Gross margin - land sales and other 1,462 11.2 % 8,904 3.7 % (14,195 ) (23.4 ) % 11,047 2.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 229,004 8.6 % 232,865 10.3 % 668,038 9.7 % 703,372 11.5 % Income from operations 515,111 361,673 1,166,139 818,398 Other: Income from unconsolidated entities 30,548 2,984 20,813 27,954 Other income - net 7,358 1,294 50,453 16,230 Income before income taxes 553,017 365,951 1,237,405 862,582 Income tax provision 138,228 92,484 310,870 216,618 Net income $ 414,789 $ 273,467 $ 926,535 $ 645,964 Per share: Basic earnings $ 3.77 $ 2.37 $ 8.36 $ 5.47 Diluted earnings $ 3.73 $ 2.35 $ 8.28 $ 5.41 Cash dividend declared $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.62 $ 0.57 Weighted-average number of shares: Basic 110,003 115,334 110,871 118,056 Diluted 111,123 116,326 111,881 119,369 Effective tax rate 25.0 % 25.3 % 25.1 % 25.1 %





TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Inventory impairments and write-offs included in home sales cost of revenues: Pre-development costs and option write offs $ 895 $ 3,848 $ 9,343 $ 6,833 Land owned for future communities 369 2,400 694 3,840 Land owned for operating communities 2,100 — 12,400 — $ 3,364 $ 6,248 $ 22,437 $ 10,673 Land and other impairments included in land sales and other cost of revenues $ — $ 1,400 $ 17,700 $ 6,600 Depreciation and amortization $ 20,156 $ 19,731 $ 54,249 $ 53,267 Interest incurred $ 27,753 $ 33,826 $ 94,381 $ 97,086 Interest expense: Charged to home sales cost of revenues $ 37,004 $ 37,308 $ 99,642 $ 110,567 Charged to land sales and other cost of revenues 1,258 1,221 6,086 4,848 $ 38,262 $ 38,529 $ 105,728 $ 115,415 Home sites controlled: July 31,

2023 July 31,

2022 Owned 35,245 39,899 Optioned 34,981 42,207 70,226 82,106



Inventory at July 31, 2023 and October 31, 2022 consisted of the following (amounts in thousands):

July 31,

2023 October 31,

2022 Land and land development costs $ 2,494,484 $ 2,164,121 Construction in progress 5,780,533 5,716,565 Model homes 360,680 285,749 Land deposits and costs of future development 567,827 566,891 $ 9,203,524 $ 8,733,326



Toll Brothers operates in the following five geographic segments, with current operations generally located in the states listed below:

North: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania

Mid-Atlantic: Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

South: Florida, South Carolina and Texas

Mountain: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Utah

Pacific: California, Oregon and Washington





At October 31, 2022, the Company concluded that its City Living operations no longer met the definition of an operating segment, primarily due to the change in structure and a shift in strategy for its operations. Amounts reported in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the fiscal 2023 presentation. The realignment did not have any impact on the Company’s consolidated financial position, results of operations, earnings per share or cash flows for the periods presented.

Three Months Ended

July 31, Units $ (Millions) Average Price Per Unit $ 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES North 390 555 $ 377.7 $ 481.4 $ 968,600 $ 867,600 Mid-Atlantic 247 267 288.5 254.0 $ 1,167,900 $ 951,200 South 732 469 632.6 352.7 $ 864,200 $ 752,000 Mountain 775 802 726.0 660.5 $ 936,800 $ 823,600 Pacific 380 321 648.4 506.6 $ 1,706,400 $ 1,578,200 Home Building 2,524 2,414 2,673.2 2,255.2 $ 1,059,100 $ 934,200 Corporate and other 1.4 1.1 Total home sales 2,524 2,414 2,674.6 2,256.3 $ 1,059,700 $ 934,700 Land sales and other 13.0 238.5 Total Consolidated $ 2,687.6 $ 2,494.8 CONTRACTS North 344 283 $ 330.7 $ 308.1 $ 961,300 $ 1,088,800 Mid-Atlantic 317 186 296.4 224.7 $ 935,300 $ 1,208,000 South 632 313 513.8 340.5 $ 812,900 $ 1,088,000 Mountain 605 263 481.1 343.8 $ 795,200 $ 1,307,100 Pacific 347 221 541.5 447.1 $ 1,560,500 $ 2,023,100 Total Consolidated 2,245 1,266 $ 2,163.5 $ 1,664.2 $ 963,700 $ 1,314,600 BACKLOG North 1,035 1,516 $ 1,051.1 $ 1,464.1 $ 1,015,600 $ 965,800 Mid-Atlantic 1,039 1,039 1,060.8 1,110.8 $ 1,021,000 $ 1,069,100 South 2,439 2,978 2,245.8 2,636.2 $ 920,800 $ 885,200 Mountain 1,867 3,443 1,917.9 3,292.0 $ 1,027,300 $ 956,100 Pacific 915 1,749 1,599.2 2,682.2 $ 1,747,700 $ 1,533,600 Total Consolidated 7,295 10,725 $ 7,874.8 $ 11,185.3 $ 1,079,500 $ 1,042,900





Nine Months Ended

July 31, Units $ (Millions) Average Price Per Unit $ 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES North 1,155 1,467 $ 1,081.9 $ 1,235.6 $ 936,700 $ 842,300 Mid-Atlantic 687 819 787.2 765.1 $ 1,145,900 $ 934,200 South 1,880 1,263 1,544.8 922.5 $ 821,700 $ 730,400 Mountain 2,090 2,219 1,880.4 1,776.4 $ 899,700 $ 800,500 Pacific 1,030 982 1,619.1 1,433.0 $ 1,571,900 $ 1,459,300 Home Building 6,842 6,750 6,913.4 6,132.6 $ 1,010,400 $ 908,500 Corporate and other 0.7 (2.4 ) Total home sales 6,842 6,750 6,914.1 6,130.2 $ 1,010,500 $ 908,200 Land sales and other 60.7 433.2 Total Consolidated $ 6,974.8 $ 6,563.4 CONTRACTS North 1,068 1,246 $ 1,012.0 $ 1,204.8 $ 947,600 $ 966,900 Mid-Atlantic 884 806 886.0 871.9 $ 1,002,300 $ 1,081,800 South 1,796 1,666 1,433.2 1,525.7 $ 798,000 $ 915,800 Mountain 1,433 2,064 1,194.4 2,045.1 $ 833,500 $ 990,800 Pacific 858 1,287 1,367.5 2,100.0 $ 1,593,800 $ 1,631,700 Total Consolidated 6,039 7,069 $ 5,893.1 $ 7,747.5 $ 975,800 $ 1,096,000



Unconsolidated entities:

Information related to revenues and contracts of entities in which we have an interest for the three-month and nine-month periods ended July 31, 2023 and 2022, and for backlog at July 31, 2023 and 2022 is as follows:

Units $ (Millions) Average Price Per Unit $ 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Three months ended July 31, Revenues 2 3 $ 8.1 $ 10.2 $ 4,048,500 $ 3,406,100 Contracts 11 2 $ 18.3 $ 5.3 $ 1,662,800 $ 2,655,600 Nine months ended July 31, Revenues 8 14 $ 31.5 $ 45.3 $ 3,942,100 $ 3,234,600 Contracts 63 15 $ 88.5 $ 47.4 $ 1,404,800 $ 3,159,800 Backlog at July 31, 136 2 $ 153.5 $ 5.3 $ 1,129,000 $ 2,655,600



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

This press release contains, and Company management’s discussion of the results presented in this press release may include, information about the Company’s adjusted home sales gross margin and the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio.

These two measures are non-GAAP financial measures which are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP financial measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies in the home building business.

The Company’s management considers these non-GAAP financial measures as we make operating and strategic decisions and evaluate our performance, including against other home builders that may use similar non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in understanding our operations and leverage and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other home builders to the extent they provide similar information.

Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin

The following table reconciles the Company’s home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP financial measure). Adjusted home sales gross margin is calculated as (i) home sales gross margin plus interest recognized in home sales cost of revenues plus inventory write-downs recognized in home sales cost of revenues divided by (ii) home sales revenues.

Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues - home sales $ 2,674,602 $ 2,256,337 $ 6,914,122 $ 6,130,218 Cost of revenues - home sales 1,931,949 1,670,703 5,065,750 4,619,495 Home sales gross margin 742,653 585,634 1,848,372 1,510,723 Add: Interest recognized in cost of revenues - home sales 37,004 37,308 99,642 110,567 Inventory impairments and write-offs in cost of revenues - home sales 3,364 6,248 22,437 10,673 Adjusted home sales gross margin $ 783,021 $ 629,190 $ 1,970,451 $ 1,631,963 Home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sale revenues 27.8 % 26.0 % 26.7 % 24.6 % Adjusted home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sale revenues 29.3 % 27.9 % 28.5 % 26.6 %



The Company’s management believes adjusted home sales gross margin is a useful financial measure to investors because it allows them to evaluate the performance of our home building operations without the often varying effects of capitalized interest costs and inventory impairments. The use of adjusted home sales gross margin also assists the Company’s management in assessing the profitability of our home building operations and making strategic decisions regarding community location and product mix.

Forward-looking Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin

The Company has not provided projected fourth quarter and full FY 2023 home sales gross margin or a GAAP reconciliation for forward-looking adjusted home sales gross margin because such measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis, since inventory write-downs are based on future activity and observation and therefore cannot be projected for the fourth quarter and full FY 2023. The variability of these charges may have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our fourth quarter and full FY 2023 home sales gross margin.

Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt to capital (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure). The net debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as (i) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents divided by (ii) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents plus stockholders’ equity.

Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)

July 31, 2023 April 30, 2023 October 31, 2022 Loans payable $ 1,163,116 $ 1,136,235 $ 1,185,275 Senior notes 1,595,956 1,595,727 1,995,271 Mortgage company loan facility 70,517 102,489 148,863 Total debt 2,829,589 2,834,451 3,329,409 Total stockholders' equity 6,693,393 6,420,220 6,006,088 Total capital $ 9,522,982 $ 9,254,671 $ 9,335,497 Ratio of debt-to-capital 29.7 % 30.6 % 35.7 % Total debt $ 2,829,589 $ 2,834,451 $ 3,329,409 Less: Mortgage company loan facility (70,517 ) (102,489 ) (148,863 ) Cash and cash equivalents (1,033,369 ) (761,945 ) (1,346,754 ) Total net debt 1,725,703 1,970,017 1,833,792 Total stockholders' equity 6,693,393 6,420,220 6,006,088 Total net capital $ 8,419,096 $ 8,390,237 $ 7,839,880 Net debt-to-capital ratio 20.5 % 23.5 % 23.4 %



The Company’s management uses the net debt-to-capital ratio as an indicator of its overall leverage and believes it is a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in the Company’s operations.

