DATE CORRECTION: Farmer Brothers to report fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results

NORTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ: FARM) announced today the company will publish its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023 in its quarterly shareholder letter, which will be posted on the Investor Relations section of its website after the close of market Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.



The company will also host an audio-only investor conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, to discuss the company’s results. Callers who pre-register will be emailed dial-in details and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. An audio-only replay of the webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website and will be available approximately two hours after the end of the live webcast.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Brothers is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The company’s product lines, include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices and baking/biscuit mixes, Farmer Brothers delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S.-based customers. It serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers, such as restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

Headquartered in Northlake, Texas, Farmer Brothers generated net sales of $469.2 million in fiscal 2022. The company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brother, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist and Boyd’s.

Investor Relations Contact

Ellipsis

Investor.relations@farmerbros.com

646-776-0886

Media contact

Brandi Wessel

Director of Communications

405-885-5176

bwessel@farmerbros.com