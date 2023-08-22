Nuclear Imaging Devices Market to hit USD 4.6 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nuclear Imaging Devices Market size is expected to be worth USD 4.6 billion by 2032. The industry trends are driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases. Various ailments such as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, and neurological disorders require accurate diagnostic tools.

Nuclear imaging devices, such as positron emission tomography (PET) and single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), provide valuable insights into the functioning of organs and tissues, aiding in the early detection and monitoring of various diseases. Moreover, significant advancements in nuclear imaging technology have led to improved resolution, sensitivity, and overall performance of these devices. The development of hybrid imaging systems, such as PET/CT and SPECT/CT, which combine the anatomical information from computed tomography (CT) with the functional information from nuclear imaging, has been a game-changer in diagnostic imaging.

Preference for personalized medicine to fuel demand for PET scans

Nuclear imaging devices market is divided into positron emission tomography (PET), planar scintigraphy, single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), and others. The positron emission tomography (PET) segment will favor the industry development through 2032. PET provides functional information about organs and tissues, enabling early disease detection and accurate staging. This is particularly valuable in the field of oncology, where PET scans aid in identifying tumor locations, evaluating treatment response, and detecting potential recurrence. This type of imaging is crucial for personalized medicine, as it allows for the evaluation of treatment efficacy based on an individual's unique physiology. Inclination for tailored treatment among patients as well as medical practitioners will boost the segment development.

Need for accurate diagnosis in Cardiology driving product uptake

The nuclear imaging devices market is bifurcated into cardiology, oncology, neurology, and others. The cardiology segment is expected to generate product demand during 2023 and 2032. Cardiology extensively utilizes nuclear imaging devices for various diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Nuclear imaging techniques such as Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) play a crucial role in evaluating cardiac function, myocardial perfusion, and viability. These imaging modalities enable the assessment of blood flow, detection of ischemic heart disease, identification of areas with reduced blood supply, and evaluation of myocardial viability after a heart attack. Additionally, nuclear imaging devices help in diagnosing and managing cardiac conditions like coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, and heart failure.

Improving healthcare access in APAC region

Regionally, Asia Pacific nuclear imaging devices market has experienced significant increase in recent years. Factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, advancements in medical technology, and a growing geriatric population are contributing to industry expansion. There is a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, leading to an increased demand for accurate diagnostic tools. Governments in countries like China, Japan, and India are investing in healthcare infrastructure, which along with favorable reimbursement policies and ongoing R&D activities will drive the adoption of nuclear imaging devices in the region.

Nuclear Imaging Devices Market players

Some leading industry players are Absolute Imaging Inc., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, DIGIRAD Corporation, Neusoft Corporation, SurgicEye GmbH, Lucerno Dynamics, LLC., CMR Naviscan., Bartec Technologies Ltd., Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co.KG, GE Healthcare, Incom Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG among others.

