Voxtur Announces Financial Results for Q2 2023 Ended June 30, 2023

Q2 2023 Highlights (in thousands of Canadian dollars):



Q2 2023 Revenue increased 4% compared to Q1 2023

Q2 2023 Gross Profit increased 11% compared to Q1 2023

Adjusted EBITDA increased from ($2,583) for Q1 of 2023 to $530 for Q2 of 2023



TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company's Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for Q2 2023 and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

"We continue to execute on our financial strategy with a focus on near term revenue opportunities, while instilling financial discipline and placing a great amount of emphasis on profitability," said Gary Yeoman, CEO. "Our achievement of having a profitable quarter is due to an increase in volume of our high margin products and the benefit of significant expense reduction measures implemented."

Financial Results for Q2 2023:

Q2 2023 Revenue decreased 22% compared to Q2 2022 Revenue

YTD 2023 Revenue decreased 26% compared to Q2 YTD 2022

Q2 2023 Gross Profit increased 19% compared to Q2 2022

YTD 2023 Gross Profit increased 7% compared to Q2 YTD 2022





Unaudited Unaudited Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 29,877 $ 38,069 $ 58,619 $ 78,901 Adjusted EBITDA, Unaudited1 530 (3,987 ) (2,053 ) (6,891 )



Discussion with respect to the above-noted results can be found in the Company’s MD&A.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is an unaudited non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other reporting issuers. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful information with respect to the financial performance and value of the Company, as items that may obscure the underlying trends in the business performance are excluded. Adjusted EBITDA is defined and calculated by the Company as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation/amortization of property and equipment, intangible assets and right-of-use assets, share-based compensation expense, foreign exchange gains (losses) recorded through profit and loss, impairment losses and other costs or income that are: (i) non-operating; (ii) non-recurring; and/or (iii) related to strategic initiatives. The Company classifies income or costs as non-recurring if income or costs similar in nature are not reasonably expected to occur within the next two years nor have occurred during the prior two years, and such costs are significant.

Earnings Call Details:

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 24th, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss financial results and highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing +1(888)-396-8049 or +1(416)-764-8646. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A digital recording of the call will be available for replay on Voxtur's website.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology Company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking information”) which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future growth, financial performance and objectives and the Company’s strategic initiatives, plans, business prospects and opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and the Company’s financial and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. By their very nature, forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future events, performance or results, and give rise to the possibility that management’s predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that the assumptions may not be correct and that the Company’s future growth, financial performance and objectives and the Company’s strategic initiatives, plans, business prospects and opportunities, including the duration, impact of and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, will not occur or be achieved. Any information contained herein that is not based on historical facts may be deemed to constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking information may be based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, and may be identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking information may include but is not limited to the anticipated financial performance of the Company and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the information is provided. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to: additional costs related to acquisitions, integration of acquired businesses, and implementation of new products; changing global financial conditions, especially in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic; reliance on specific key employees and customers to maintain business operations; competition within the Company’s industry; a risk in technological failure, failure to implement technological upgrades, or failure to implement new technological products in accordance with expected timelines; changing market conditions related to defaulted mortgage loans, and the failure of clients to send foreclosure and bankruptcy referrals in volumes similar to those prior to the COVID-19 global pandemic; failure of governing agencies and regulatory bodies to approve the use of products and services developed by the Company; the Company’s dependence on maintaining intellectual property and protecting newly developed intellectual property; operating losses and negative cash flows; and currency fluctuations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein. Factors relating to the Company’s financial guidance and targets disclosed in this press release include, in addition to the factors set out above, the degree to which actual future events accord with, or vary from, the expectations of, and assumptions used by, Voxtur‘s management in preparing the financial guidance and targets.

This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise this information to reflect new events or circumstances except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Voxtur's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

Contact:

Jordan Ross

Chief Investment Officer

Tel: (416) 708-9764

jordan@voxtur.com