CARP Board of Directors Appoints Rudy Buttignol, C.M. as President

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moses Znaimer, Chairman of CARP (Canadian Association of Retired Persons), announces the appointment of veteran public broadcaster Rudy Buttignol, C.M. as the membership and advocacy association’s new President effective immediately.



Rudy comes to CARP following 30 years in public broadcasting where he steadfastly championed trusted quality programming for predominantly 50plus audiences, first at Ontario’s TVO, and then as President and CEO of British Columbia’s Knowledge Network which became the most donor-supported public broadcaster in Canada under his leadership.

Said Moses, Chairman CARP: “I’ve known Rudy for a long time; in fact, since my early days getting Citytv off the ground. Later, I became aware of the impressive work he was doing at Knowledge Network not only to bolster the channel’s content, but to grow its membership by 2.5 times. Like CARP, Rudy understands the importance of serving older audiences. And like Knowledge, CARP understands that growing the membership base is what fuels our vitality and our clout with all levels of government across Canada. With CARP headquarters in Toronto, Chief Policy Officer Bill VanGorder headquartered in Nova Scotia, and the addition of Rudy from British Columbia, CARP is certain to better fulfill our national mandate, representing Zoomers from coast to coast.”

Said Rudy Buttignol, incoming President CARP: “It’s no surprise that I’ve long admired Moses. He’s a media legend and the opportunity to work with him was a big draw. Moses knew that retirement was not on my mind, but I do appreciate that there are 15 million Canadians 50plus for whom it potentially is. I believe that retirement is not a condition to be endured. Instead, it is a major life’s accomplishment - a milestone to be recognized and respected. It’s an honour to lead CARP and serve as the voice of our members and their communities, so they can enjoy the rights and rewards they rightfully deserve.”

Said Bill VanGorder, Chief Policy Officer, CARP: “CARP has three audiences; our members, our prospective members, and the policy makers to whom we advocate. The addition of Rudy Buttignol to the CARP leadership team will help us better communicate on all three fronts, particularly with the experience he brings in membership development, from a successful career in member-supported, educational television - with whom CARP shares a demographic.”

About CARP

CARP (Canadian Association of Retired Persons) is a national, non-partisan, not-for-profit organization that advocates for improved health care, financial security, and freedom from ageism for Canadians As We Age. With over 350,000 members and 23 chapters across Canada, CARP plays an active role at all levels of government in the creation of policy and legislation that impacts the 45plus. CARP enlists members’ voices to increase its clout as an effective advocate. CARP also has a unique affiliation with ZoomerMedia Limited (TSXV:ZUM), founded by Moses Znaimer in 2008, the leader in speaking to and for the “Zoomer” demographic in Canada. ZoomerMedia’s powerful suite of media channels support CARP's advocacy including ZOOMER Magazine, ZoomerTelevision/VisionTV, and Zoomer Radio (AM740/96.7FM). For more information and how to join, visit carp.ca .