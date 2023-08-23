Gas Hydrates Market Size All Set to Reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.2%

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gas Hydrates Market is expected to witness steady growth owing to increasing R&D activities, potential as an alternative energy resource, and growing oil & gas drilling activities globally.



Gas hydrates are solid compounds of gas molecules trapped within a cage of water molecules. They are found in marine sediments and permafrost, and are considered a potential source of natural gas. Gas hydrates are formed when water and gas molecules come into contact under high pressure and low temperature conditions. The gas molecules become trapped within the water molecules, forming a solid structure. Gas hydrates can be difficult to extract, but they have the potential to be a major source of natural gas. Gas hydrates are a relatively new area of research, and there is still much to learn about them. However, they have the potential to be a major source of energy in the future.

Gas Hydrates Market Statistics and Highlights:

Gas hydrates market size to hit USD 4.1 billion by 2032, reaching from the current value of USD 2.5 billion in 2022 registering a CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2032.

Asia Pacific region led with over USD 946 million revenue share in 2022.

Onshore extraction accounted for the dominant USD 1.76 billion market share in 2022.

Increasing focus on gas hydrates as a future energy resource is boosting the market.

Gas Hydrates Market Report Coverage:

Market Gas Hydrates Market Gas Hydrates Market Size 2022 USD 2.5 Billion Gas Hydrates Market Forecast 2032 USD 4.1 Billion Gas Hydrates Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 5.2% Gas Hydrates Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Gas Hydrates Market Base Year 2022 Gas Hydrates Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Type, By Origin, By Application, And By Geography Gas Hydrates Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled BP plc, Chevron Corporation, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil Corporation, Gazprom, Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC), Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS), PetroChina Company Limited, Shell Global, Statoil (Equinor), and TotalEnergies SE. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Analysis of Key Gas Hydrates Market Dynamics:

The gas hydrates market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to a number of factors. These include increasing research and development (R&D) into efficient extraction methods, ongoing efforts to evaluate the global resource potential, the need for alternative energy sources, and rising offshore oil and gas operations. However, there are a number of challenges that could hinder the market's growth. These include technical difficulties in cost-effective extraction and concerns regarding methane emissions from gas hydrate decomposition. Ongoing technology developments enabling safe production will be essential to overcoming these challenges and unlocking the full potential of the gas hydrates market. Overall, the gas hydrates market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. However, there are a number of challenges that need to be addressed in order to realize this potential.

Gas Hydrates Market Latest Innovations and Trends:

Advanced seismic mapping to assess formation morphology and resource estimations.

Novel CO2 injection techniques for enhanced production and simultaneous CO2 sequestration.

Focus on horizontal directional drilling for selective extraction from gas hydrate reservoirs.

Efforts to develop efficient gas hydrate storage and transportation methods.

Exploration of marine mining techniques for deep ocean gas hydrate reserves.



Major Factors Driving Gas Hydrates Market Growth:

Increasing R&D focused on gas hydrate resource assessment and extraction technologies.

Gas hydrate potential to serve as an alternative energy resource supporting energy transitions.

Growing offshore and onshore oil & gas drilling activities globally.

Need for new energy sources with lower environmental impacts.

Advances in sensors, drilling, modeling, and artificial lift technologies.



Key Challenges Hindering Market Potential:

Technical challenges involved in cost-effective and safe gas hydrate extraction.

Geological uncertainties regarding accurate resource estimation across different regions.

Concerns related to seafloor stability and methane emissions.

High initial investments required for dedicated gas hydrate exploration.

Lack of universally accepted extraction technologies and protocols.



Gas Hydrates Market Segmentation:

Based on the Types

Offshore/Marine Gas Hydrates

Onshore Gas Hydrates

Based on the Origins

Premafrost

Seabed

Based on the Application

Commercial

Industrial

Transportation

Other

Regional Gas Hydrates Market Outlook:

North America is one of the biggest leaders in the gas hydrates market, due in part to extensive regional R&D activities. However, Asia Pacific is the biggest market and is expected to exhibit robust growth, driven by planned programs in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Europe also displays a strong interest in gas hydrates, given the focus on alternative energy sources. Gas hydrates are a promising source of clean energy, and they have the potential to be a major player in the global energy market. However, there are still many challenges that need to be overcome before gas hydrates can be commercially exploited. These challenges include the need for more research and development, the need to develop new technologies for extracting and transporting gas hydrates, and the need to address environmental concerns. Despite these challenges, the potential of gas hydrates as a clean energy source is significant. If these challenges can be overcome, gas hydrates could play a major role in helping to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and address climate change.

Leading Companies Undertaking Gas Hydrates Market:

Key players include Schlumberger, Conoco Phillips, Equinor, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Pemex, Anadarko, BP, Chevron, Halliburton, and Baker Hughes, among others.

