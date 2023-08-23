AT&T SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against AT&T Inc. - T

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 26, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 1, 2020 and July 26, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of AT&T and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-t/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 26, 2023 .

About the Lawsuit

AT&T and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company owns lead-wrapped cables nationwide that are highly toxic and harmful to Company employees and non-employees alike; (ii) the hazards caused by the lead cables pose not only health risks to employees and the public, but also potentially significant risks to the Company from litigation, regulatory measures, and reputational harm; and (iii) as a result, AT&T’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The case is Brazinsky v. AT&T Inc., et al., No. 23-cv-04064.

