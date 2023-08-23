Animal Healthcare Market Size & Share to Surpass $200.70 Bn by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Vantage Market Research, The Animal Healthcare Market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years. With a current value of $USD 146.64 Billion in 2022, experts predict that this market will reach $USD 200.70 Billion by 2030. This growth is expected to be steady, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.00% over the forecast period 2023-2030. As the global population continues to grow, so does the demand for animal healthcare products and services. This presents an excellent opportunity for businesses in this sector to expand and thrive.



The animal healthcare market is a dynamic and crucial segment within the broader healthcare industry. This sector is dedicated to ensuring the health and well-being of animals, ranging from household pets to livestock and wildlife. With the increasing awareness of animal welfare and the growing bond between humans and their furry companions, the demand for effective healthcare solutions for animals has surged. This market encompasses a wide array of products and services, including pharmaceuticals, vaccines, diagnostics, medical devices, and more. The driving forces behind the animal healthcare market are multifaceted, encompassing factors like rising pet ownership, intensifying livestock production, and a growing concern for zoonotic diseases.

Top Report Findings:

Robust growth projected across the animal healthcare market due to increasing pet adoption rates and demand for protein-rich diets.

Pharmaceuticals and vaccines are anticipated to hold a significant market share owing to disease prevention efforts.

Asia-Pacific region exhibits rapid growth potential driven by expanding urbanization and changing dietary preferences.

Telemedicine and digital health solutions are expected to reshape veterinary practices, improving accessibility and efficiency.

Growing concerns about antimicrobial resistance are compelling the industry to explore alternative therapies and management strategies.



Top Companies in the Global Animal Healthcare Market

IDEXX

Heska Corporation

Covetrus

DRE Veterinary

Mars Inc.

Virbac

Merck Animal Health

Ceva Sante Animale

Vetoquinol S.A.

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Elanco

Televet

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

B.Braun Vet Care



OR

Market Dynamics:

The animal healthcare market is influenced by a constellation of factors that intersect in complex ways. One of the primary drivers is the expanding pet ownership landscape. As pets increasingly become an integral part of families, the demand for quality healthcare for animals has surged. Moreover, the upswing in meat and dairy consumption due to global population growth propels the demand for livestock health management. The emergence of zoonotic diseases, diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans, has further underscored the need for robust animal healthcare to prevent potential pandemics. Technological advancements have revolutionized diagnostics and treatment options, offering novel ways to monitor and care for animals.

Top Trends in Global Animal Healthcare Market:

Telemedicine for Animals: Just like in human healthcare, telemedicine has gained traction in animal healthcare. Remote consultations, diagnostics, and treatment planning are becoming more common, offering convenience to pet owners and farmers alike. Personalized Medicine: Tailoring treatments based on an animal's genetic makeup is an emerging trend. This approach optimizes treatment efficacy while minimizing adverse effects. One Health Approach: Recognizing the interconnectedness of animal, human, and environmental health, the one health approach is gaining prominence. Collaborative efforts across disciplines aim to mitigate disease risks holistically. Nutraceuticals for Animals: The shift towards natural and preventive healthcare has spurred the use of nutraceuticals – nutrition-based pharmaceuticals – to enhance animal well-being. Regulatory Stringency: Stricter regulations concerning antibiotic use in animals and transparency in food production are shaping the market, prompting stakeholders to adopt sustainable practices.



Global Animal Healthcare Market Segmentation

Animal Type Production Animal Companion Animal

Product Vaccines Pharmaceuticals Medicinal Feed Additives Diagnostics Equipment & Disposables Others

Distribution Channel Retail E-Commerce Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

End Use Reference Laboratories Point-of-Care Testing/In-House Testing Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics Others





Challenges:

Antibiotic Resistance: Overuse of antibiotics in animals contributes to the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, posing risks to both animal and human health.

Overuse of antibiotics in animals contributes to the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, posing risks to both animal and human health. High Treatment Costs: Cutting-edge treatments and technologies can be expensive, limiting accessibility, particularly in low-income regions.

Regulatory Hurdles: Navigating diverse global regulations while ensuring product safety and efficacy can be complex for market players.

Navigating diverse global regulations while ensuring product safety and efficacy can be complex for market players. Limited Awareness: Lack of awareness about animal healthcare in certain regions hampers market growth and preventive measures.

Opportunities:

Innovative Solutions: The demand for sustainable and effective alternatives to antibiotics opens doors for innovative therapies and probiotics.

The demand for sustainable and effective alternatives to antibiotics opens doors for innovative therapies and probiotics. Education and Outreach: Investing in education and awareness campaigns can drive market expansion by promoting responsible pet ownership and livestock management.

Digital Advancements: The integration of data-driven technologies can enhance diagnostics, treatment planning, and overall animal care.

The integration of data-driven technologies can enhance diagnostics, treatment planning, and overall animal care. Emerging Markets: Untapped markets in developing regions present opportunities for expansion and establishing a robust presence.

Recent Development

Zoetis , a leading animal health company, announced in June 2023 that it had acquired Abaxis, a provider of blood analyzers and other diagnostic products for animals. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Zoetis's diagnostic capabilities and help it to better serve its customers.

, a leading animal health company, announced in June 2023 that it had acquired Abaxis, a provider of blood analyzers and other diagnostic products for animals. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Zoetis's diagnostic capabilities and help it to better serve its customers. Merck Animal Health , another leading animal health company, announced in July 2023 that it had launched a new vaccine for dogs against canine distemper, hepatitis, leptospirosis, and parvovirus. The vaccine is designed to protect dogs from these common and serious diseases.

, another leading animal health company, announced in July 2023 that it had launched a new vaccine for dogs against canine distemper, hepatitis, leptospirosis, and parvovirus. The vaccine is designed to protect dogs from these common and serious diseases. Hester Biosciences , an Indian animal health company, announced in August 2023 that it had launched a new line of herbal products for poultry, cattle, sheep, goats, and swine. The products are designed to improve the health and productivity of these animals.

, an Indian animal health company, announced in August 2023 that it had launched a new line of herbal products for poultry, cattle, sheep, goats, and swine. The products are designed to improve the health and productivity of these animals. Virbac , a French animal health company, announced in August 2023 that it had launched a new digital platform for veterinarians. The platform provides veterinarians with access to information and resources to help them better care for their patients.

, a French animal health company, announced in August 2023 that it had launched a new digital platform for veterinarians. The platform provides veterinarians with access to information and resources to help them better care for their patients. Boehringer Ingelheim, a German animal health company, announced in August 2023 that it had launched a new research collaboration with the University of Cambridge. The collaboration is focused on developing new treatments for diseases of companion animals.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How is the rising trend of pet ownership impacting the animal healthcare market?

What role does the one health approach play in shaping the industry's future?

How are technological advancements transforming diagnostics and treatment in animal healthcare?

What are the potential implications of antibiotic resistance for animal and human health?

What are the primary growth drivers for the animal healthcare market in the Asia-Pacific region?

How do regulatory landscapes influence product development and market entry?

What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders in promoting animal healthcare awareness?

In what ways can digital health solutions revolutionize veterinary practices and accessibility to care?

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on Animal Healthcare Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 146.64 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 200.70 Billion CAGR 4.00% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Merck Animal Health, Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Vetoquinol S.A., Elanco, IDEXX, Covetrus, Heska Corporation, DRE Veterinary, Mars Inc. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/animal-healthcare-market-1615/customization-request



Regional Analysis: In North America, the animal healthcare market exhibits a robust and mature landscape. The region's high pet ownership rates, advanced veterinary infrastructure, and emphasis on animal well-being contribute to its market dominance. The trend of humanization of pets, where pets are treated as family members, drives the demand for premium healthcare services. The United States and Canada stand as major contributors to the market, offering cutting-edge treatments, diagnostics, and preventive solutions. Furthermore, technological innovations, such as wearable devices for monitoring and telemedicine platforms, are gaining popularity, enhancing the overall veterinary experience for both pet owners and practitioners.

