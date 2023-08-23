























Company Announcement No 20/2023



23 August 2023

Dear Sirs

Financial calendar

In 2024 the Group’s preliminary announcement of financial statements will be released as follows:

– Announcement of the 2023 Financial Statements

28 February 2024

– Annual General Meeting 2024

21 March 2024

– Interim Report – Q1 2024

1 May 2024

– Interim Report – First Half 2024

21 August 2024

– Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2024

30 October 2024

The preliminary announcements of financial statements are expected to be released at 8.30am on the dates listed above. The preliminary announcements of financial statements will be available at sydbank.dk and sydbank.com immediately following their release.

Annual General Meeting 21 March 2024

Business to be transacted at the Bank’s AGM must have been received by the Bank in writing no later than on 7 February 2024. Any dividend will be available in shareholders’ return accounts on Tuesday 26 March 2024.

Yours sincerely

Sydbank A/S

