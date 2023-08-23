Denuvo by Irdeto now registered as authorised Nintendo Switch™ middleware

Amsterdam, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denuvo by Irdeto, the global leader in providing security solutions for video games on desktop, console, and mobile platforms, is pleased to announce its protection technologies are now available on the Nintendo Developer Portal (NDP) as authorised Nintendo Switch middleware.

The Nintendo Developer Portal offers documentation, tools and other useful materials for the development of software for Nintendo consoles. Denuvo is the first security partner added to the portal, where developers are now able to access the Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection, a revolutionary technology to protect games launching on Nintendo Switch from piracy.

Even if a game is protected against piracy on its PC version, the version released on Nintendo Switch can be emulated from day one and played on PC, therefore bypassing the strong protections offered on the PC version. This can happen with any of the numerous games available on Nintendo Switch.

By blocking unauthorized emulations on PC, studios are able to increase their revenue during the game launch window, which is the most important period for monetization. The Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection will ensure that anyone wishing to play the game has to buy a legitimate copy.

As with all other Denuvo solutions, the technology integrates seamlessly into the build toolchain with no impact on the gaming experience. It then allows for the insertion of checks into the code, which blocks gameplay on emulators.

“As gamers, we know first-hand how piracy negatively affects the gaming industry. We’re thrilled to be part of the Nintendo Developers Portal, so that we can provide the latest technologies to help fight this issue for Nintendo Switch players and developers,” said Doug Lowther, Chief Executive Officer at Irdeto. “We witness an increasing need to protect against emulation on PC from game launch, our solution is a must have for publishers to monetize the games fairly on this platform and also not impact PC game sales.”

Denuvo is at the forefront of game security with over 2 billion unique game installs protected across all platforms, and over 1,000 games secured. For more information on Denuvo and video game protection offering, please visit https://irdeto.com/denuvo/nintendo-switch-emulator-protection/.

Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

###

About Denuvo by Irdeto

Denuvo by Irdeto is the world leader in gaming security, protecting games on desktop, mobile, and consoles. Denuvo provides core technology and services for game publishers/platforms, independent software developers, e-publishers and video publishers across the globe, enabling binary protection for games and enterprise applications across multiple platforms. Denuvo’s gaming security solutions prevent piracy and expose cheats in competitive multiplayer games, empowering publishers to innovate while also protecting their revenue, the integrity of their game, and the gaming experience. With a rich heritage of security innovation and rapid adaptation to the changing demands of the cyber security space, Irdeto is dedicated to being the security partner to empower a secure world where people can connect with confidence.

Attachment