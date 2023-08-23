Sports Apparel Market Size to Worth USD 271.77 Billion by 2030 | With a Striking CAGR of 4.24%

Pune, India, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sports apparel market size was valued at USD 195.50 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 203.26 billion in 2023 to USD 271.77 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.24% during the forecast period.

The market has registered steady growth in recent years due to factors, such as new product launches and rising participation in sports activities in countries, such as India, the U.S., and others. The growing preference for outdoor recreational activities among the young population has contributed significantly towards the sales of sports apparel. This aspect, along with rising health consciousness and growing inclination towards sports will accelerate the global sports apparel market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in a report titled, "Global Sports Apparel Market, 2023-2030."

Get a Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/sports-apparel-market-107401

List of Key Players Profiled in the Sports Apparel Market Report:

Under Armour, Inc. (U.S.)

Columbia Sportswear Company (U.S.)

Asics Corporation (Japan)

FILA Holdings Corp. (South Korea)

Mizuno (Japan)

LI Ning Company Limited (China)

Nike, Inc. (U.S.)

Adidas AG (Germany)

Puma SE (Germany)

Lululemon Athletica, Inc. (Canada)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.24% 2030 Value Projection USD 271.77 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 195.50 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 227 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product

By Demography

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Sports Apparel Market Growth Drivers Fluctuating Raw Materials Prices to Restrain Market Development Rising Adoption of Sports Apparel Due to Its Comfort and Breathability to Drive Market Development

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/sports-apparel-market-107401

Report Coverage:

The global sports apparel market report makes a detailed analysis of the industry and underlines crucial factors, such as competitive landscape, prominent companies, product types, share analysis, demographics, distribution channels, and market sizing. The research report also offers insights into the latest market trends and highlights important industry development in regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. In addition, the report encompasses several other factors contributing to the market's growth.

Drivers and Restraints:

Comfort and Breathability Offered by Sports Apparel to Drive Market Development

Several companies are launching a wide range of sportswear materials that can absorb sweat and keep the person cool and dry. Fabrics, such as cotton, spandex, microfiber, nylon, polyester, and calico are popularly used to make this apparel as these fabrics can make workout sessions comfortable by supporting body movements with optimal elasticity. For instance, in September 2022, Nike unveiled its latest innovation in the materials used to manufacture apparel called “Forward”, which is manufactured with the help of a new production process that uses lesser steps and consumes lesser energy. The material has a lower density as compared to that of woven or knitted, making it more comfortable for athletes and a suitable alternative for climate-conscious clients.

Fluctuating Raw Materials Prices to Restrain Market Development

Yarns and other fabrics used to make sports apparel have a time-consuming production process. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the production of textiles takes place in a few major countries, such as India, China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Brazil, and Turkey. For example, the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) stated that India was the largest cotton producer, manufacturing around 362.18 lakh bales during the cotton season of 2021-22. The production of cotton is seasonal and depends on natural factors, such as rainfall, humidity, solar radiation, and others. Furthermore, the production of synthetic fibers, such as nylon, rayon, and polyester uses crude oil in large quantities. These factors are anticipated to restrain the market progress.

Segmentation:

Tops & T-shirts Witness Strong Rise in Sales, Might Fuel Market Growth

Based on product, the global sports apparel market is divided into tops & t-shirts, trousers & tights, shorts, and others. The tops & t-shirts segments account for the largest market share and may register a strong CAGR during the forecast period. More women are taking part in athletics every year. More people are also participating in outdoor recreational activities. In addition, companies are introducing new top and t-shirt designs & collections. For example, in August 2022, luxury fashion brand H&M launched its new sportswear brand ‘H&M Move’. The brand will cater to the ever-growing demand for active wear among consumers. The new lineup consists of functional tops, lightweight jackets, and a wide range of tights and bras, along with garments designed to train and run.

Growing Participation of Women in Sports and Recreational Activities to Boost Sports Apparel Adoption

Based on demography, the market is segmented into men, women, and kids. The women segment is predicted to account for a sizeable market share. The growing percentage of women participating in sports and other outdoor recreational activities will fuel the adoption of tights, sports tops, and other garments. Many companies are launching new products to cater to the new market space.

For instance, in August 2021, ONLY, one of the leading European fashion brands for women, entered the sports apparel segment with its new collection “Only Play”. This launch was aimed at strengthening its position as a fashion-forward brand in the market by providing a wide range of products to meet the rising demand from millennial women. The collection includes tops, tights, tank tops, shorts, and other items with technical specialties, such as removable and non-removable padding, racerback style, functional pockets, and windproof breathability to offer stability and comfort to women while performing their daily activities.

Growing Chain of Retail Outlets to Improve Product Sales

In terms of distribution channel, the industry is bifurcated into online and offline. The offline segment is expected to capture a larger share during the forecast timeline. Many reputed brands, such as Nike, Lululemon, Adidas, and more are opening their own retail outlets. For instance, as per Nike's 2022 annual report, the brand had 344 stores in the U.S. and 702 stores outside the country. These initiatives will spur the growth of offline distribution channels.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/sports-apparel-market-107401

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Sports Apparel Market:

Rising Health and Fitness Awareness: As more people become health-conscious and emphasize physical fitness, the demand for sports apparel increases. Activewear is often associated with active lifestyles and workouts, driving its popularity.

As more people become health-conscious and emphasize physical fitness, the demand for sports apparel increases. Activewear is often associated with active lifestyles and workouts, driving its popularity. Fashion Trends: The fusion of fashion and sportswear has led to the rise of athleisure, where sports apparel is not only worn during exercise but also as casual wear. Consumers seeking versatile and stylish clothing options contribute to market growth.

The fusion of fashion and sportswear has led to the rise of athleisure, where sports apparel is not only worn during exercise but also as casual wear. Consumers seeking versatile and stylish clothing options contribute to market growth. Innovative Fabric Technology: Advancements in fabric technology have led to the development of moisture-wicking, breathable, and comfortable materials that enhance performance. These technological innovations attract consumers looking for high-performance gear.

Advancements in fabric technology have led to the development of moisture-wicking, breathable, and comfortable materials that enhance performance. These technological innovations attract consumers looking for high-performance gear. Celebrity Endorsements: High-profile athletes and celebrities endorsing sports apparel brands influence consumer preferences. Consumers often aspire to emulate their favorite athletes' styles, leading to increased demand for endorsed products.

High-profile athletes and celebrities endorsing sports apparel brands influence consumer preferences. Consumers often aspire to emulate their favorite athletes' styles, leading to increased demand for endorsed products. E-commerce and Online Shopping: The growth of online retail has expanded the accessibility of sports apparel. E-commerce platforms allow consumers to explore a wide range of products, compare prices, and make purchases from the comfort of their homes.

The growth of online retail has expanded the accessibility of sports apparel. E-commerce platforms allow consumers to explore a wide range of products, compare prices, and make purchases from the comfort of their homes. Health and Wellness Lifestyle: The global trend towards healthier lifestyles and increased participation in various physical activities, including yoga, running, and fitness training, drives the need for appropriate sports apparel.

The global trend towards healthier lifestyles and increased participation in various physical activities, including yoga, running, and fitness training, drives the need for appropriate sports apparel. Growing Urbanization: Urban populations tend to adopt more active lifestyles, and as cities grow, so does the demand for sportswear that accommodates these lifestyles.

Urban populations tend to adopt more active lifestyles, and as cities grow, so does the demand for sportswear that accommodates these lifestyles. Sports Events and Competitions: Major sports events like the Olympics, FIFA World Cup, and marathons spark interest in sports and fitness, encouraging people to invest in appropriate attire for such occasions.

Major sports events like the Olympics, FIFA World Cup, and marathons spark interest in sports and fitness, encouraging people to invest in appropriate attire for such occasions. Social Media Influence: The influence of social media in shaping consumer preferences cannot be overlooked. People often discover new trends and brands through platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, driving demand for trendy sports apparel.

The influence of social media in shaping consumer preferences cannot be overlooked. People often discover new trends and brands through platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, driving demand for trendy sports apparel. Customization and Personalization: Consumers are increasingly looking for personalized and unique products. Brands offering customizable sports apparel, whether in terms of design, color, or fit, can attract a dedicated customer base.

Regional Insights:

Rising Influence of Sports to Boost North American Market Growth

The global sports apparel industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share owing to the growing consumer base for these products in the U.S. The region is heavily influenced by sports, such as basketball, football, and baseball, which has contributed significantly to the market progress. Furthermore, introduction of new products by market players will also fuel the demand for sports apparel in this region. For instance, in July 2022, DRAKE'S NOCTA announced plans to launch its new basketball apparel collection in collaboration with Nike. The collection will include performance-based garments, such as workout hoodies, tees, shorts, and socks.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/sports-apparel-market-107401

APAC Region Witnesses Robust Participation in Sports

The Asia Pacific region is also holding a sizeable share in the global sports apparel market. The region is noticing robust participation in sports. The influence of sports is also growing in countries, such as India, Bangladesh, China, Australia, and others. The introduction of new sports events will further boost the sales of sportswear products. For instance, in September 2022, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) unveiled the Indian National Basketball League (INBL) 5×5, which will see Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata play over three rounds before heading to the playoffs. Such developments will increase the global sports apparel market share.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies operating in the sports apparel market are innovating their existing product lineup with the help of new launches. They are also increasing their regional presence by introducing advanced technologies in their products. These organizations are partnering with sports events and leagues to widen its customer reach. For instance, in May 2022, Adidas teamed up with Balenciaga to introduce a new collection at the latter’s resort 2023 runway show in New York. It was instantly made available to shop at Balenciaga’s website. Furthermore, new technologies, such as layering styles and texture blocking will enhance the demand for high-tech sports clothing in the forecast period.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/sports-apparel-market-107401

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Athleisure Market Supply Chain and Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Demography Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID on the Sports Apparel Market Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Sports Apparel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product (Value) Tops & T-Shirts Trousers & Tights Shorts Others By Demography (Value) Men Women Children By Distribution Channel (Value) Online Offline By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Notable Industry Development:



June 2022 - Puma introduced its new PUMA App in India in collaboration with renowned Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The launch was to cater to the growing number of online shoppers and high adoption of direct-to-consumer channels across the country. India became the first market to have access to the app developed by the German sportswear giant, which will help the brand expand its presence.

Read Related Insights:

Sportswear Market Size to Worth USD 305.67 Billion by 2030 | With a 6.72% CAGR

Compression Sportswear Market to Hit USD 6.59 Billion by 2028; Increasing Incidence of Sport-Induced Injuries to Augment Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Sports Footwear Market Size to Worth USD 134.99 Billion by 2028 | With a 4.8% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment