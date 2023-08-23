Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 23 August 2023

No. 24/2023

Gloria Diana Glang steps down from the Board of Directors





ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announces that Gloria Diana Glang steps down as a member of the Board of Directors of ISS A/S. Gloria Diana Glang has taken up a new executive position and is required to step down from board positions in public listed companies. The resignation is effective end of August 2023.

Gloria Diana Glang joined the ISS A/S’ Board of Directors in April 2023 and is a member of the Audit & Risk Committee as well as the Transaction Committee.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Gloria for her contributions to ISS during her short time on the board and wish her the best in her future endeavors,” says Niels Smedegaard, Chair of the Board of Directors in ISS A/S.

For investor enquiries

Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91

Kristian Tankred, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 67 35 25

For media enquiries

Kenni Leth, Director of External Communications, +45 51 71 43 68

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2022, Group revenue was DKK 76.5 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513





