North America Merchant Banking Services Market Report 2023-2029: Navigating this Complex Terrain with Diverse Financial Services for Banks, and Non-Banking Institutions

The "North America Merchant Banking Services Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Provider (Banks, and Non-Banking Institutions), By End-User (Businesses, and Individuals), By Type, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Merchant Banking Services Market should witness market growth of 16.8% CAGR during 2023-2029



Merchant banking services are specialized services offered by merchant banks to their clients while considering their financial needs in exchange for a reasonable payment in the form of a charge. Merchant banks are a specific type of financial institution that caters to the needs of major corporations by offering loans, financial advice, and fundraising services. Due to their expertise in commerce, these banks are skilled in interacting with powerful businesses and sectors.



In order to strengthen the nation's economy, merchant banking offers financing to the nation's significant corporations and companies. For major enterprises and high-net-worth individuals (HWNIs), merchant bank services provide underwriting, lending services, financial advice, and fundraising services. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, and Citigroup are a few of the biggest merchant banks.



Merchant banks can be banking or non-banking companies, and their clients may include small and medium-sized businesses, high net worth individuals (HNWI), and startups with various services like fundraising, lending services, and financial advice. In order to streamline transactions and manage the risks involved with cross-border trade, for instance, the growth in regional commerce and trade has increased the demand for specialist financial services.



One of the main tasks performed by merchant bankers is obtaining money for initial public offerings. Numerous new IPOs have been listed on regional stock exchanges during the past few years. Global corporations worldwide, such as Apple Inc., Tesla, and Google, are widely dispersed throughout the region.

This region is also witnessing major efforts made by regional businesses to access new markets. The region's well-developed corporate climate and robust financial sector further drive the North American market. The established business climate and robust capital market in North America are further key drivers. Therefore, the region presents lucrative growth prospects for the market.



The US market dominated the North America Merchant Banking Services Market by Country in 2022 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2029; thereby, achieving a market value of $29,562.2 Million by 2029. The Canada market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% during (2023-2029). Additionally, The Mexico market should witness a CAGR of 18.8% during (2023-2029).

Scope of the Study

By Provider

Banks

Non-Banking Institutions

By End-User

Businesses

Individuals

By Type

Business Restructuring

Portfolio Management

Credit Syndication

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

