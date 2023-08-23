North America Mobile Encryption Market Report 2023-2029: Data Security Takes Center Stage - Mobile Encryption's Rise Amidst a Mobile Workforce Revolution

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Mobile Encryption Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Solution (Software and Service), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Mobile Encryption Market should witness market growth of 22.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2023-2029).



As businesses progressively deploy a mobile workforce, the demand has grown dramatically. Numerous advantages of a mobile workforce exist, such as increased productivity, lower expenses, and more flexibility. However, these advantages come with considerable security dangers.

Mobile encryption technology can reduce these dangers by offering secure data transfer and communication channels that prevent unauthorized parties from accessing the data. Because of this, the market has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, and this trend is anticipated to continue as more businesses keep embracing a mobile workforce.



In the North American region, the corporate sector of the United States is becoming increasingly reliant on computer networks or electronic data to carry out its everyday operations. Growing amounts of personal & financial data are being sent and stored in the cloud using phones.

Furthermore, a sharp rise in the BYOD trend is favouring the requirements for enhanced authentication techniques, including physical tokens, smart cards, and KPIs, to access sensitive data or log in to client servers. The region's high adoption rate of various new, cutting-edge technologies has helped fuel the expansion of the regional market.

As a result, several businesses are investing significantly in protecting and securing their data by implementing various techniques and programs. It is projected that each of these factors will contribute to the expansion of the regional market.



The US market dominated the North America Mobile Encryption Market by Country in 2022 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2029; thereby, achieving a market value of $2,842 million by 2029. The Canada market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% during (2023-2029). Additionally, The Mexico market should witness a CAGR of 24.2% during (2023-2029).

Key Market Players

BlackBerry Limited

Broadcom, Inc.

McAfee Corp.

IBM Corporation

Thales Group S.A.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Sophos Group PLC (Thoma Bravo)

Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

Scope of the Study

By Application

Disk Encryption

File/Folder Encryption

Communication Encryption

Cloud Encryption

Others

By Solution

Software

Service

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & medium-sized Enterprises

By Vertical

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Educational Purpose

Healthcare & Dental

Retail

Manufacturing

Government

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xqs0e7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.