North America Obesity Intervention Devices (Gastric Bands, Gastric Balloon, Gastric Stimulation System) Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report 2023-2029

North America Obesity Intervention Devices Market is projected to experience a steady climb, marked by a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2029

The catalyst for this ascent is the surge in the introduction of medications tailored for obesity intervention devices, a driving force that propels the market's trajectory. As the prevalence of obesity looms large, its ramifications become increasingly apparent. Defined by an excessive accumulation of body fat posing health risks, obesity is gauged through the Body Mass Index (BMI), a calculation based on one's height and weight.

This burgeoning market's expansion is intricately linked to the mounting prevalence of obesity, with its far-reaching impact extending to the rise in type 2 diabetes. The surge in diabetes, primarily type 2, is often accompanied by insulin resistance, a condition where the body's response to insulin is impaired. Within this landscape, the market's potential for growth is unmistakable, propelled by a convergence of healthcare concerns and interventions to address the complex challenges posed by obesity and its associated conditions.



Because insulin cannot function properly, blood glucose levels continue to increase, causing an increase in insulin release. Type 2 diabetes has obesity as a key risk factor. Insulin resistance, a major risk factor for type 2 diabetes, is more likely to develop in obese people. Chronic inflammation and obesity are related, and insulin resistance can result from chronic inflammation. Additionally, leptin is one hormone that is elevated in obese individuals and has been linked to a higher risk of type 2 diabetes.



Businesses should be concerned about the impact of unhealthy eating habits, inactivity, and obesity. Two out of every three adults in Canada are overweight or obese, according to Statistics Canada. Furthermore, over the past 25 years, there has been a significant rise in the prevalence of childhood obesity. With the exception of those in preschool, the increase was seen in both the male and female demographics and throughout all age groups.

Additionally, to reach their full potential for growth and development, more than 50% of Canadian kids and teenagers do not participate in enough physical activity. As a result, it is anticipated that there will be greater demand for obesity intervention devices in the local market due to the rising prevalence of obesity among the population in the region.



The US market dominated the North America Obesity Intervention Devices Market by Country in 2022, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2029; thereby, achieving a market value of $89.7 million by 2029. The Canada market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7% during (2023-2029). Additionally, The Mexico market should witness a CAGR of 6% during (2023-2029).

