Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size on a Meteoric Rise: Envisioning $2406.39 Million by 2030 with a Striking CAGR of 26.20%

New York, NY, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “CAR T-Cell Therapy Market By Drug Type (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel, Brexucabtagene Autoleucel, Tisagenlecleucel, And Others), By Indication (Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, And Others), By End-User (Hospitals And Cancer Treatment Centers), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the demand of global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 378.49 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 2406.39 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 26.20% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

What is CAR T-Cell Therapy? How big is the CAR T-Cell Therapy Industry?

Report Overview:

The global CAR T-cell therapy market size was evaluated at $378.49 million in 2022 and is predicted to hit $2,406.39 million by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 26.20% between 2023 and 2030.

CAR T-cell treatment is a type of cancer immunotherapy that makes use of immune cells called T-cells that have been genetically engineered in order to locate and destroy cancer tissues. This type of immunotherapy is known as CAR T-cell therapy. In addition to this, the CAR T-cell therapy involves the harvest of T-cells, the infusion of CAR-T cells into the human body, as well as T-cell engineering. Each of these three processes must be completed in order for the therapy to be successful. To set the record straight, CAR T-cell therapy is a medication that has been granted approval by the FDA and can be utilised for the treatment of haematological cancers such multiple myeloma, leukaemia, and lymphoma.

Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market: Growth Factors

The global market growth patterns for the period 2023-2030 will be triggered by an increase in the number of cases of cancer.

The global market for CAR T-cell treatment is expected to expand as a result of an increase in the number of cases of cancer as well as an increased need for effective methods of treating the disease. In addition, beneficial compensation rules and an increase in awareness about this treatment style will drive trends in the global market. In addition, CAR T-cell therapy requires a shorter amount of time for the treatment of the cancer condition, which will propel worldwide market trends in the right direction. Remissions that lasted for many years have reportedly been achieved in clinical trials involving patients with blood malignancies who were treated with CAR T-cell therapy after their cancer returned after having been treated with a variety of different types of cancer medications.

In addition, patients who were treated with CAR T-cell therapy also benefited from curative cancer treatments including stem cell transplantation. It is very possible that the expansion of the global market will be guided in the years to come by all of these aforementioned factors. In addition, the Food and Drug Administration in the United States has given its blessing to six different CAR T-cell therapies since 2017. All of these treatments have been given the green light for use in the treatment of blood malignancies like multiple myeloma, lymphomas, and some kinds of leukaemia.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 378.49 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 2406.39 million CAGR Growth Rate 26.20% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Intellia Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc., Autolus Therapeutics, CARsgen Therapeutics Co. Ltd., Juno Therapeutics Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., bluebird bio Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, Eureka Therapeutics Inc., Avacta Life Sciences Ltd., Calyxt Inc., Celyad Oncology SA, Fortress Biotech Inc., Amgen Inc., IMMUNE THERAPEUTICS INC, Caribou Biosciences Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc., and Poseida Therapeutics Inc. Key Segment By Drug Type, By Indication, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market: Segmentation Analysis

The drug type, indication, end-user, and geographic location are the four categories that are used to segment the global market for CAR T-cell therapy.

The global market for CAR T-cell therapy can be broken down in terms of the medication types available into segments such as axicabtagene ciloleucel, brexucabtagene autoleucel, tisagenlecleucel, and others. In addition to this, the axicabtagene ciloleucel category, which had a share of about 57% of the global market in 2022, is anticipated to record the greatest CAGR in the years to come. It is possible that the widespread application of Yescarta for the treatment of large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma will be the driving force behind the expansion of this market in the years to come. According to reports, Yescarta is a pharmaceutical product that contains an active ingredient that is known as axicabtagene ciloleucel.

The global market for CAR T-Cell treatment can be segmented into the following submarkets: chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, acute lymphocytic leukaemia, and others. In addition to this, the lymphoma sector is projected to develop a leading position in the global industry in the years to come. In 2022, the lymphoma segment contributed a significant amount towards the overall market share of the global industry. It is possible that an increase in the incidence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma disorders around the world is the cause of the segmental expansion that occurred during the course of the evaluation timeframe. To set the record straight, in the year 2020, there were more than 500,000 newly diagnosed instances of non-Hodgkin lymphoma disorders recorded all over the world.

The global market for CAR T-cell therapy is segmented into the hospital sector and the cancer treatment centre segment based on the end user, which is hospitals. In addition, the hospitals segment, which made a significant contribution to the total revenue of the global market in 2022, is projected to build a segmental dominance throughout the course of the timeline for the forecast. It is possible that an increase in the utilisation of CAR T-cell therapy for the purpose of treating cancer patients admitted to hospitals was the primary contributor to the segmental growth over the assessment timeframe.

The global CAR T-Cell Therapy market is segmented as follows:

By Drug Type

Axicabtagene Ciloleucel

Brexucabtagene Autoleucel

Tisagenlecleucel

Others

By Indication

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Cancer Treatment Centers

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global CAR T-Cell Therapy market include -

Intellia Therapeutics

Pfizer Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics

CARsgen Therapeutics Co. Ltd.

Juno Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

bluebird bio Inc.

CELGENE CORPORATION

Eureka Therapeutics Inc.

Avacta Life Sciences Ltd.

Calyxt Inc.

Celyad Oncology SA

Fortress Biotech Inc.

Amgen Inc.

IMMUNE THERAPEUTICS INC

Caribou Biosciences Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the CAR T-Cell Therapy market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 26.20% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the CAR T-Cell Therapy market size was valued at around US$ 378.49 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2406.39 million by 2030.

The global CAR T-cell therapy market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to a rise in the occurrence of cancer and demand for apt modes of treating the disease.

In terms of drug type, the axicabtagene ciloleucel segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on the indication, the lymphoma segment is predicted to lead the segmental surge over the forecast timeframe.

On the basis of end-user, the hospital segment is predicted to dominate the segmental expansion over the forecast timespan.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific CAR T-cell therapy market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for CAR T-Cell Therapy industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the CAR T-Cell Therapy Industry?

What segments does the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Drug Type, By Indication, By End-User, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is likely to establish a leading position in the global market over 2023-2030

North America, which accounted for 27%of the global CAR T-cell therapy market share in 2022, will be the leading region during the predicted period. Moreover, the growth of the regional market over the anticipated timespan can be subject to the presence of life science firms in countries such as the U.S. Furthermore, a rise in the allocation of funds for research activities related launching of new kinds of cancer treatment mode will proliferate the regional market size. Some of the firms in the region are launching new methods of treating cancer. For instance, in April 2022, Kite Pharma, a U.S.-based biotech firm developing cancer immunotherapy products, introduced Yescarta CAR T-cell therapy for treating patients having large B-lymphoma. Such moves will drive regional market trends.

The Asia-Pacific CAR T-cell therapy industry is set to register the highest CAGR over the forecast timeframe owing to the presence of key players in countries such as India, China, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, and Japan. Apart from this, growing awareness about CAR T-cell therapy in the region and the availability of strong healthcare infrastructure facilities in the sub-continent will prop up the expansion of the industry in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In September 2020, Seattle Genetics, Inc. announced a collaboration with Merck for two new strategic oncology studies. The partnership conducts a wide-ranging joint development program in various cancers. KEYTRUDA is approved for the adjuvant treatment of melanoma patients with lymph node(s) involvement following complete resection.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. announced a collaboration with Bayer AG in December 2020 to develop mesothelin-targeted CAR T-Cell therapies for solid tumors. According to the agreement, the company is concentrating on developing ATA2271 for treating malignant pleural mesothelioma and non-small-cell lung cancer. This collaboration advanced the company's research and development for ATA2271, allowing it to become the leading manufacturer of allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy.

