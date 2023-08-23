Global Grain Farming Market Report 2023-2027: Bio-Pesticides Revolutionizing Pest Control

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grain Farming Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global grain farming market has experienced substantial growth, expanding from $1.33 trillion in 2022 to $1.45 trillion in 2023 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The market is projected to reach $2,113.54 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.8%.

Regional Dynamics

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the grain farming market in 2022, driven by its significant agricultural activities and growing population. North America followed as the second-largest region, bolstered by its robust agricultural sector. The global market report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, reflecting the diverse landscape of grain farming.

Bio-Pesticides Revolutionizing Pest Control

A notable trend in the grain farming market is the adoption of bio-pesticides by chemical companies as an effective pest management strategy. Bio-pesticides are derived from natural sources such as plants, animals, bacteria, and minerals. These biological agents include predators, parasitoids, and pathogens that combat pests, insects, and weeds while minimizing harm to crops and plants. Bio-pesticides are increasingly preferred as they offer greater target-specificity and reduced environmental impact compared to traditional chemical pesticides. This shift aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices.

Major Players

Prominent companies in the grain farming market play a pivotal role in shaping its trajectory. Some key players include:

Cargill Incorporated: A global food corporation with extensive involvement in grain trading and processing. Bunge Limited: A major player in agricultural commodities, including grain and oilseed trading and processing. Bayer AG: A multinational life sciences company with diverse involvement in agriculture, including crop protection products. Corteva Inc.: A pure-play agriculture company with a focus on seeds, crop protection, and digital agriculture. UPL Limited: A leading agrochemical company offering innovative solutions in crop protection and seed technologies. Syngenta AG: A global agriculture company specializing in seeds, crop protection, and digital farming solutions.

Conclusion

The global grain farming market is witnessing substantial growth, fueled by regional dynamics, adoption of sustainable practices like bio-pesticides, and the contributions of major industry players. As the market continues to evolve, a focus on innovation, sustainability, and efficient crop management will be crucial to ensure food security and support the growing global population's dietary needs.

