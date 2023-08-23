Reflex Advanced Materials Corp Announces United States Geological Survey (USGS) Visit to Ruby Graphite Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE: RFLX), (OTCQB:RFLXF), (FSE:HF2) (“Reflex” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that six members of the United States Geological Survey (USGS) have conducted a site visit in August 2023 to verify historical data related to the Ruby Graphite project (the, “Project”). The focus of the site visit was the past producing mine within the Company’s Ruby Graphite Project, which was operated by the Crystal Graphite Company in the 1940’s.

The Ruby Graphite project, located near Dillon, Montana, has garnered significant attention in recent years due to its potential as a valuable source of high-purity graphite within the continental United States. Given the historical significance and the potential economic impact of the project, the USGS has taken an active interest in conducting a comprehensive verification of the historical data.

During the site visit, the USGS team assessed and evaluated information related to the past producing mine, which involved reviewing existing records, examining physical infrastructure, and conducting geological assessments. The team analyzed available data to compare it to the historical records to ensure accuracy and reliability.

"We were thrilled to welcome the USGS team to our Ruby Graphite project," said Paul Gorman, CEO of Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. "Their legitimacy, expertise and thorough evaluation will help validate the historical data and provide further confidence in the project's potential. This site visit represents a significant milestone for us and underscores our commitment to transparency and scientific rigor."

The verification process conducted by the USGS is expected to offer valuable insights into the historical operations of the Crystal Graphite Company and shed light on the geologic characteristics and potential of the Ruby Graphite project. The findings from the site visit will aid Reflex Advanced Materials Corp in refining its exploration and development strategies moving forward.

About Reflex Advanced Materials

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration company based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. It is focused on improving domestic specialty mineral infrastructure efficiencies to meet surging national demand by North American manufacturers. The Company is working to advance its Ruby Graphite Project, located in Beaverhead County, Montana, and ZigZag Lake Lithium Property, located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario.

