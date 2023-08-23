Global $26.6 Billion Education ERP Market Outlook, 2027: Digital Transformation, the Inevitable Driver of ERP Industry Growth

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Education ERP Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global education ERP market is set to expand from $13.54 billion in 2022 to $15.49 billion in 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. By 2027, the market is projected to reach $26.60 billion with a CAGR of 14.5%. The market's growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital technologies in educational institutions.

Digital Technology's Impact

The surge in digital technology implementation within educational institutions is driving the education ERP market's growth. Digital education, powered by tools and technologies, is becoming integral to teaching and learning. Education ERPs help manage resources, internal processes (e.g., library, fee payment, transport), student management, exams, and more. For instance, CollPoll's NEP Survey 2022 revealed that over 95% of educational institutions view technology as a primary facilitator. Additionally, more than 56% expect technology integration to enable students to design customized degrees. This digital transformation is a significant driver for the education ERP market.

Product Innovation as a Key Trend

Innovation is a pivotal trend within the education ERP market. Leading players are introducing innovative products that automate workflows. D Katia Technologies launched CareerBook ERP software in April 2020, streamlining educational workflows. This tool covers various aspects like attendance, fee payments, exams, and online classrooms. Similarly, Practically, an experiential learning app, acquired Fedena from Foradian Technologies in March 2022, offering a complete product package for schools, furthering the automation trend.

Regional Growth

North America was the largest education ERP market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players

Prominent players in the education ERP market include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Ellucian Company L.P., Blackbaud Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Infor Inc., and more. These companies contribute to the market's development through innovation, expansion, and product offerings.

