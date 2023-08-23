Global $26.6 Billion Education ERP Market Outlook, 2027: Digital Transformation, the Inevitable Driver of ERP Industry Growth

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Education ERP Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global education ERP market is set to expand from $13.54 billion in 2022 to $15.49 billion in 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. By 2027, the market is projected to reach $26.60 billion with a CAGR of 14.5%. The market's growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital technologies in educational institutions.
Digital Technology's Impact
The surge in digital technology implementation within educational institutions is driving the education ERP market's growth. Digital education, powered by tools and technologies, is becoming integral to teaching and learning. Education ERPs help manage resources, internal processes (e.g., library, fee payment, transport), student management, exams, and more. For instance, CollPoll's NEP Survey 2022 revealed that over 95% of educational institutions view technology as a primary facilitator. Additionally, more than 56% expect technology integration to enable students to design customized degrees. This digital transformation is a significant driver for the education ERP market.
Product Innovation as a Key Trend
Innovation is a pivotal trend within the education ERP market. Leading players are introducing innovative products that automate workflows. D Katia Technologies launched CareerBook ERP software in April 2020, streamlining educational workflows. This tool covers various aspects like attendance, fee payments, exams, and online classrooms. Similarly, Practically, an experiential learning app, acquired Fedena from Foradian Technologies in March 2022, offering a complete product package for schools, furthering the automation trend.
Regional Growth
North America was the largest education ERP market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Key Players
Prominent players in the education ERP market include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Ellucian Company L.P., Blackbaud Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Infor Inc., and more. These companies contribute to the market's development through innovation, expansion, and product offerings.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2023-2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$15.49 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$26.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Education ERP Market Characteristics
3. Education ERP Market Trends and Strategies
4. Education ERP Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Education ERP Market Size and Growth
6. Education ERP Market Segmentation
7. Education ERP Market Regional and Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Education ERP Market
9. China Education ERP Market
10. India Education ERP Market
11. Japan Education ERP Market
12. Australia Education ERP Market
13. Indonesia Education ERP Market
14. South Korea Education ERP Market
15. Western Europe Education ERP Market
16. UK Education ERP Market
17. Germany Education ERP Market
18. France Education ERP Market
19. Eastern Europe Education ERP Market
20. Russia Education ERP Market
21. North America Education ERP Market
22. USA Education ERP Market
23. South America Education ERP Market
24. Brazil Education ERP Market
25. Middle East Education ERP Market
26. Africa Education ERP Market
27. Education ERP Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Education ERP Market
29. Education ERP Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
- SAP SE
- Oracle Corporation
- Ellucian Company L.P.
- Blackbaud Inc.
- Unit4 N.V.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/euzqqs
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment