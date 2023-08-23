Technical Advancement in Apheresis Technologies to Fuel the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market - Forecast 2023-2030

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market by Technology, Indication, Product, End-user - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market size was estimated at USD 710.47 million in 2022, USD 792.04 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.02% to reach USD 1,525.84 million by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Technology, the market is studied across Centrifugation and Membrane Separation. The Membrane Separation commanded largest market share of 51.26% in 2022, followed by Centrifugation.

Based on Indication, the market is studied across Hematologic Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Neurological Disorders, and Renal Disorders. The Hematologic Disorders is further studied across Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, Hyperviscosity Syndrome, Severe/Symptomatic Cryoglobulinemia, and Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura. The Neurological Disorders is further studied across Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Multiple Sclerosis, Myasthenia Gravis, and PANDAS. The Renal Disorders is further studied across Antibody-mediated Renal Transplant Rejection, Goodpasture Syndrome, and Wegener's Granulomatosis. The Hematologic Disorders commanded largest market share of 41.71% in 2022, followed by Renal Disorders.

Based on Product, the market is studied across Consumables and Devices. The Consumables commanded largest market share of 59.22% in 2022, followed by Devices.

Based on End-user, the market is studied across Blood Collection Centers & Blood Component Providers and Hospitals & Transfusion Centers. The Blood Collection Centers & Blood Component Providers commanded largest market share of 57.13% in 2022, followed by Hospitals & Transfusion Centers.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded largest market share of 36.98% in 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need of Therapeutic Plasma Exchange due to Rise in Prevalence of Autoimmune and Cardiac Diseases

Technical Advancement in Apheresis Technologies

Restraints

Cost Associated with the Devices and Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Procedures

Opportunities

Advancement in Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Technology and its Immunomodulatory Effect in Neuromuscular Diseases

Surge in Demand for Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) in Pediatric Intensive Care

Challenges

Complications Associated with the Apheresis Procedure in TPE

Companies Mentioned

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Cerus Corporation

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Elastrin Therapeutics, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Grifols, S.A.

Haemonetics Corporation

Infomed SA

Kaneka Corporation

Medica S.P.A.

Medicap Clinic GmbH

MEISE Medizintechnik GmbH

Miltenyi Biotec

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Pall Corporation

Plasma Technologies, LLC

Qingdao Haier Biomedical Co., Ltd

Sb-Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

Terumo BCT, Inc.

