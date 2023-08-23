By 2030, Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Will Surpass $4663.51 Mn at 8.80% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research recent market research, the Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 2375.10 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4663.51 Million by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.80% over the forecast period 2023-2030. This growth can be attributed to the escalating demand for precise and prompt diagnostic tools for animal health, as well as the increase in pet ownership and the need for enhanced animal healthcare services.



The Veterinary Diagnostics Market plays a pivotal role in enhancing animal healthcare by providing crucial insights into the health and well-being of animals. This dynamic market encompasses a wide array of diagnostic tests and tools designed to identify, prevent, and manage diseases in animals. As the world recognizes the intrinsic value of pets and livestock, the demand for advanced veterinary diagnostics has surged. Factors such as the growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, rising pet adoption rates, and increasing livestock production have fueled the expansion of this market.

Top Report Findings:

Robust growth projected in the veterinary diagnostics market over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic tools in companion animal care.

High demand for molecular diagnostic techniques for accurate disease identification.

North America and Europe leading in market share due to strong veterinary infrastructure.

Point-of-care diagnostics witnessing rapid growth due to their convenience and efficiency.



Top Companies in the Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Virbac (France)

Heska Corporation (US)

Agrolabo S.p.A. (Italy)

INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH (Germany)

Randox Laboratories Ltd. (Ireland)

IDvet (France)

Biopanda Reagents (UK)

Bionote Inc. (South Korea)

BioChek (Netherlands)

Fassisi GmbH (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Zoetis Inc. (US)

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (US)

NEOGEN Corporation (US)

Biogal Galed Labs (Israel)

Alvedia (France)

SKYER Inc. (South Korea)

Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)

and Precision Biosensor Inc. (South Korea).



The Veterinary Diagnostics Market is propelled by a convergence of factors. The heightened awareness regarding the transmission of diseases from animals to humans has driven governments and veterinary organizations to prioritize efficient diagnostic measures. This, coupled with technological advancements in areas like molecular diagnostics, imaging modalities, and point-of-care testing, has amplified the capabilities of veterinary diagnostics. Additionally, the shift in focus from traditional curative care to preventive healthcare strategies has further spurred the adoption of diagnostics in the veterinary sector.

Top Trends in Veterinary Diagnostics Market:

Point-of-Care Diagnostics: Rapid on-site testing has gained prominence, enabling immediate decisions and timely interventions. Molecular Diagnostics: Techniques like PCR and next-generation sequencing enable accurate pathogen detection and genetic profiling. Telemedicine and Digital Solutions: Virtual consultations and remote monitoring are transforming the way veterinary care is delivered. Personalized Medicine: Tailored treatment plans based on genetic and diagnostic data are enhancing treatment efficacy. AI and Big Data: Advanced analytics are being harnessed to derive insights from vast datasets, aiding diagnosis and treatment prediction.



Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Instruments

Consumables

By Animal Type

Companion Animals

Livestock

By Technology

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Biochemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Hematology

Urinalysis

Other Veterinary Diagnostic Technologies

Challenges:

Cost Constraints: Advanced diagnostics can be expensive, limiting their accessibility in certain regions.

Advanced diagnostics can be expensive, limiting their accessibility in certain regions. Regulatory Hurdles: Stringent regulations can hinder the swift approval of new diagnostic technologies.

Stringent regulations can hinder the swift approval of new diagnostic technologies. Skill Gap: Effective utilization of complex diagnostic tools requires skilled personnel, which might be lacking in some areas.



Opportunities:

Emerging Markets: Untapped markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America present opportunities for market expansion.

Untapped markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America present opportunities for market expansion. Innovative Partnerships: Collaborations between diagnostic companies and veterinary clinics can foster improved solutions.

Collaborations between diagnostic companies and veterinary clinics can foster improved solutions. Technological Integration: Integrating AI, IoT, and cloud technologies can enhance diagnostic accuracy and remote monitoring.



Recent Development

February 2023: IDEXX Laboratories announced the launch of its new IDEXX Catalyst Dx platform, a cloud-based platform that provides veterinarians with access to a wide range of diagnostic tests and data.

IDEXX Laboratories announced the launch of its new IDEXX Catalyst Dx platform, a cloud-based platform that provides veterinarians with access to a wide range of diagnostic tests and data. March 2023: Zoetis announced the acquisition of Abaxis, a leading provider of in-vitro diagnostic products and services for veterinary medicine.

Zoetis announced the acquisition of Abaxis, a leading provider of in-vitro diagnostic products and services for veterinary medicine. April 2023: Heska Corporation announced the launch of its new Heska Truforma Plus, an enhanced version of its Truforma point-of-care diagnostic platform.

Heska Corporation announced the launch of its new Heska Truforma Plus, an enhanced version of its Truforma point-of-care diagnostic platform. May 2023: Vidium Animal Health announced the launch of its new SpotLight repair, a highly accurate and rapid molecular diagnostic test for canine lymphoma.

Vidium Animal Health announced the launch of its new SpotLight repair, a highly accurate and rapid molecular diagnostic test for canine lymphoma. June 2023: Neogen Corporation announced the launch of its new Neogen OnSpot Plus, a handheld device that can be used to perform rapid diagnostic tests for a variety of diseases in animals.



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2375.10 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 4663.51 Million CAGR 8.80% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zoetis Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., NEOGEN Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMérieux SA, Virbac, Heska Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMérieux SA, Virbac, Heska Corporation, Agrolabo S.p.A., INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH, Randox Laboratories Ltd., IDvet, Biopanda Reagents, Bionote Inc., BioChek, Fassisi GmbH, Biogal Galed Labs, Alvedia, SKYER Inc., Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and Precision Biosensor Inc. Customization Options If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/veterinary-diagnostics-market-1529/customization-request



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How is the Veterinary Diagnostics Market poised to grow in the coming years? What role do molecular diagnostics play in disease identification among animals? How are point-of-care diagnostics reshaping veterinary practices? What impact does personalized medicine have on animal healthcare? How are telemedicine and digital solutions being integrated into veterinary diagnostics? Which regions are leading in the adoption of advanced veterinary diagnostics? What are the major challenges faced by the veterinary diagnostics market? What are the potential growth opportunities in emerging markets for veterinary diagnostics?

Regional Analysis:

The North American region stands as a cornerstone in the global Veterinary Diagnostics Market. With a robust veterinary infrastructure, advanced research facilities, and a strong focus on animal healthcare, North America has emerged as a prominent market player. The region's increasing pet adoption rates and the high demand for precision diagnostics have driven the growth of the market. Leading diagnostic companies in North America are at the forefront of innovation, constantly developing cutting-edge solutions to address the evolving needs of the veterinary industry. As the region continues to invest in technological advancements and preventive healthcare strategies, the Veterinary Diagnostics Market in North America is expected to maintain its leadership position.

