Government Support and Investments Boost the Global Organic Fertilizers Industry from 2023 to 2030

The Global Organic Fertilizers Market size was estimated at USD 11.36 billion in 2022, USD 12.56 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.68% to reach USD 25.62 billion by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Organic Fertilizers Market.

The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Organic Fertilizers Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Source, the market is studied across Animal-based, Mineral-based, and Plant-based. The Plant-based commanded largest market share of 43.04% in 2022, followed by Animal-based.

Based on Crop Type, the market is studied across Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Oilseeds & Pulses. The Fruits & Vegetables commanded largest market share of 35.20% in 2022, followed by Oilseeds & Pulses.

Based on Form, the market is studied across Dry and Liquid. The Dry commanded largest market share of 87.12% in 2022, followed by Liquid.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Seed Treatment and Soil Treatment. The Soil Treatment commanded largest market share of 84.20% in 2022, followed by Seed Treatment.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. Asia-Pacific commanded largest market share of 38.01% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Organic Fertilizers Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Organic Fertilizers Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Organic Fertilizers Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Organic Fertilizers Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Organic Fertilizers Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Organic Fertilizers Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Organic Fertilizers Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in the Sale of Organic Food across Globe due to Rising Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits

Rising Concern over the Environment as Synthetic Fertilizers

Advances in the Manufacturing Process of Organic Fertilizers

Restraints

Reliance on Inorganic Means of Cultivation due to Faster Break Down

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Organic Farming among Farmers

Government Supporting through Targeted Subsidies and Growing Investment in the Research and Development Programs

Increasing Investment by Manufacturers to Enhance the Production Capacity and Introduce Advanced Organic Fertilizers

Challenges

Significant Cost and Strict Procedure of Application

Companies Mentioned

ADAMA Ltd.

Agrocare Canada

BASF SE

Bayer AG

BioSTAR Organics

Coromandel International Ltd.

Corteva, Inc.

Fertikal

ILSA S.p.A.

Krishak Bharati Cooperative limited

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Marrone Bio Innovations

Midwestern Bioag

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

National Fertilizers Limited

Nature Safe

Nufarm Limited

Perfect Blend, LLC

Performance Plants Inc.

Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc.

Tata Chemicals Limited

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Uniflor LLC

Valent BioSciences LLC

