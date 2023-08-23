Global Complex Fertilizers Market Poised for Expansion, Driven by Demand for Specific Nutrient Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Complex Fertilizers Market by Crop (Cereals, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds), Type (Complete Complex Fertilizers, Incomplete Complex Fertilizers) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Complex Fertilizers Market size was estimated at USD 51.12 billion in 2022, USD 54.65 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.04% to reach USD 88.12 billion by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Complex Fertilizers Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Complex Fertilizers Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Crop, the market is studied across Cereals, Fruits & Vegetables, and Oilseeds. The Cereals is further studied across Corn, Rice, and Wheat. The Oilseeds is further studied across Canola and Soybean. The Fruits & Vegetables is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Type, the market is studied across Complete Complex Fertilizers and Incomplete Complex Fertilizers. The Complete Complex Fertilizers is further studied across N.P.K (10-26-26), N.P.K. (12-32-16), and N.P.K. (15-15-15). The Incomplete Complex Fertilizers is further studied across Diammonium Phosphate, Monoammonium Phosphate, Monopotassium Phosphate, and Potassium Nitrate. The Complete Complex Fertilizers is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Complex Fertilizers Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Complex Fertilizers Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Complex Fertilizers Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Complex Fertilizers Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Complex Fertilizers Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Complex Fertilizers Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Complex Fertilizers Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for nutrient specific fertilizers

Rising requirement of high crop yield for biofuel production

Drastic growth in greenhouse developments

Restraints

Unstable raw material prices and adoption of organic fertilizers

Opportunities

Increasing developments and new launches of complex fertilizers market

Rapid developments in fruit & vegetable trades

Challenges

Stringent regulatory policies

Companies Mentioned

Agrium Inc.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

Coromandel International Ltd.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.

Eurochem Group AG

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Helena Chemical Company

ICL Group Ltd.

Israel Chemicals Limited

J.R. Simplot Company

Madras Fertilizers Limited

NPK Expert , Ltd

Paradeep Phosphates Limited

Phosagro AG

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA

Syngenta AG

The Mosaic Company

Yara International ASA

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/143sen

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment