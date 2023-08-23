5G Testing Market Global Forecast Report 2023-2028: IDMs & ODMs End-User Industry Holds a Significant Market Share, Ensuring Quality and Performance of 5G-Enabled Devices"

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Testing Market by Offering (Hardware, Service), End-user Industry (IDMs & ODMs, Telecom Equipment Manufacturers, Telecom Service Providers), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G testing market valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2023, is expected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. The rapid adoption of 5G technology across industries, including smart cities, autonomous vehicles, remote healthcare, and industrial automation, is driving the demand for testing services to validate and optimize the performance, reliability, and security of 5G applications.

Network Testing in Hardware Dominates the 5G Testing Market:

The 5G networks are expected to handle significantly higher data volumes and support a massive number of connected devices compared to previous networks. Network testing is crucial to assess the network's capacity, scalability, and ability to handle increased traffic demands, especially with the incorporation of advanced technologies like network slicing, virtualization, edge computing, and massive MIMO. Network testing in hardware is expected to account for the largest market share due to the complexity of 5G networks and the need for ensuring proper functioning, performance, and optimization.

IDMs & ODMs End-User Industry Holds a Significant Market Share:

The adoption of 5G technology has led to an increased demand for 5G-enabled devices, such as smartphones, tablets, IoT devices, and consumer electronics. Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs) and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) play a critical role in manufacturing these devices to meet market demand. Robust testing solutions are necessary to ensure the quality, performance, and interoperability of these 5G devices. Thorough testing helps maintain high-quality standards, enhance brand reputation, and gain consumer trust, thereby differentiating IDMs and ODMs in the competitive market.

Europe Emerges as a High-Growth Region for 5G Testing Market:

Europe is actively deploying 5G networks to enhance digital connectivity and support innovative use cases. The region's strong focus on industrial digitization and the development of Industry 4.0 initiatives make 5G technology critical in enabling advanced manufacturing processes, automation, and IoT applications in industries such as automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and logistics. The European Union's ambitious targets for 5G coverage and investment drive the need for comprehensive testing to ensure successful deployment and performance of these networks.

