Global Alzheimer's Disease Industry Forecast, 2032: Breakthrough Therapies and Market Trends

Alzheimer's disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder, is on the rise due to the aging population and increased disease awareness. Advances in understanding its pathophysiology have led to the development of new diagnostic tools and therapeutic approaches. While the current treatment focuses on managing symptoms and slowing disease progression, recent breakthroughs in disease-modifying therapies are changing the landscape. This report delves into key highlights, emerging therapies, market trends, and the epidemiology of Alzheimer's disease in the 7MM (United States, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Market Trends and Bottlenecks

Understanding Alzheimer's disease's market trajectory is complex due to a vibrant pipeline and high drug failure rates. Promising therapies like gantenerumab, dabigatran, and verubecestat couldn't progress beyond trial phases. However, the approval of disease-modifying anti-amyloid biologics like ADUHELM and LEQEMBI has shown promise. These therapies target amyloid beta plaques, addressing Alzheimer's pathology, but the market reception has been mixed.

In a significant development, LEQEMBI received traditional approval after confirming a 27% reduction in cognitive decline. This move reflects a positive step in addressing unmet patient needs, potentially establishing Biogen and Eisai as leaders. Nevertheless, challenges like Medicare requirements, risk warnings, infusion-center constraints, and genetic mutation testing remain hurdles.

Epidemiology Insights

The epidemiology chapter of this report outlines the historical and forecasted prevalence of Alzheimer's disease across the 7MM. The estimated total diagnosed prevalent cases in 2022 were approximately 15 million, projected to increase at a CAGR of 2.4%. The US leads with the highest prevalence, followed by Japan, Germany, and the UK. Gender-wise, females predominate the disease cases, with age cohorts 75-84 and 85+ accounting for the majority.

Current and Emerging Therapies

The drug chapters provide comprehensive insights into Alzheimer's treatments. Marketed drugs like ADUHELM and LEQEMBI address amyloid beta plaques, while acetylcholinesterase inhibitors and NMDA receptor antagonists offer symptomatic relief. Emerging therapies like donanemab (Eli Lilly) and NE3107 (BioVie) are poised to change the treatment landscape. Donanemab, projected to enter the market by 2024, may achieve significant uptake despite safety concerns.

Market Outlook

Alzheimer's disease market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 3.46 billion in 2022, expected to rise by 2032. The US leads with the highest market share (USD 1.75 billion), followed by EU4 and the UK. Acetylcholinesterase inhibitors and NMDA receptor antagonists constituted a significant portion of the market revenue. LEQEMBI's approval is set to reshape the market dynamics, offering disease-modifying benefits for early-stage patients.

Emerging Therapies Uptake

The report discusses the uptake of potential drugs entering the market between 2019 and 2032. Therapies like buntanetap, donanemab, and NE3107 are projected to impact the market positively, offering varying degrees of efficacy and safety.

Pipeline Development Activities

This section covers pipeline developments, collaborations, acquisitions, and patent details of emerging Alzheimer's therapies. Key players like Anavex Life Sciences, Eli Lilly, BioVie, and others are actively involved in advancing potential treatments.

KOL and Physician Insights

Insights from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and medical professionals provide a deeper understanding of the Alzheimer's treatment landscape. LEQEMBI's approval is hailed as a significant step, though challenges like testing requirements are flagged.

Qualitative Analysis

SWOT analysis and Conjoint Analysis provide insights into disease diagnosis, patient burden, treatment landscape, cost-effectiveness, and more. The efficacy and safety of emerging therapies, including LEQEMBI and donanemab, are evaluated.

Market Access and Reimbursement

Market access, reimbursement scenarios, and Medicare coverage are discussed. LEQEMBI's approval, gaining traditional status and CMS approval, are highlighted as crucial developments.

Conclusion

The Alzheimer's disease landscape is witnessing transformative changes, driven by breakthrough therapies like LEQEMBI and donanemab. While challenges remain, the growing understanding of the disease's pathophysiology and emerging treatments offer hope for better patient outcomes. The market is set for growth, fueled by the increasing prevalence of the disease and advancements in therapeutic approaches.

