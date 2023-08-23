Exploring UBS Group's Technological Operations, Strategies, and Innovations, 2023

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UBS Group - Digital Transformation Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UBS' digital transformation strategy aims to make it faster and more responsive and its services more convenient for clients. It is developing innovative service models to serve clients according to their individual needs and preferences based on scalable digital platforms, providing services that are personalized, relevant, on-time, and seamless.

UBS made further progress in leveraging technology as a differentiator through simplification, automation, and user experience improvements. It removed around 39,000 legacy technology components and decommissioned over 600 applications to modernize its technology estate and enhance its cybersecurity position.

To support its ambitions, UBS established its technology strategy based on five key pillars:

Agile@UBS, a unified approach to working in an agile way across the firm to become faster and more adaptable; Engineering excellence to succeed in making technology a differentiator, and to attract and retain the best engineers by creating and fostering digital culture of excellence; Quarterly business reviews and digital roadmaps that help manage its technology investment portfolio in a strategic and flexible way; Automation to increase efficiency and effectiveness; and Modern technology, which accelerates digitalization and efficiency. As of December 31, 2022, 65% of UBS' applications were on the public cloud or private cloud.

