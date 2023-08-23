Rogers Launches 5G Service on the TTC’s Downtown U

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. today announced that its customers can now talk, text and stream on 5G in tunnels and stations in the busiest sections of Toronto’s TTC subway. Rogers also upgraded the cellular network, providing all riders with more reliable access to 911 service in these areas as part of its phased network upgrade and expansion work.

Starting today, Rogers customers can connect to Rogers 5G on the subway in the following areas:

On Line 1: All stations and tunnels in the Downtown U; plus Spadina and Dupont stations

All stations and tunnels in the Downtown U; plus Spadina and Dupont stations On Line 2: Thirteen stations from Keele to Castle Frank; plus the tunnels between St. George and Yonge stations

All TTC riders in these areas also now have more reliable access to 911 service.

“Toronto is a world-class city and TTC riders deserve a transit system with world-class cellular service,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers. “That’s why Rogers stepped up to do what’s right for Toronto transit riders. We’re working hard to modernize and expand the network so all riders can reliably access 911 and connect to 5G everywhere across the subway system, including underground. Today is an important milestone, and we’re just getting started.”

Since acquiring BAI Canada just a few months ago, Rogers has been working closely with the TTC to upgrade the legacy cellular infrastructure to support all wireless operators in Toronto, while continuing to provide service to Freedom Mobile customers. Rogers is modernizing the wireless network with fibre, new radio equipment and more spectrum bands to provide 5G connectivity and improve the quality of the 3G/4G network.

"TTC and Rogers staff worked hard to make this happen quickly and I look forward to the full build out being completed with all wireless carriers signing on to the network. Today’s announcement is a significant milestone in Rogers’ commitment to bringing modern, high-speed connectivity to the TTC subway system,” said Rick Leary, CEO, Toronto Transit Commission. “Along with dialing 911, customers should remember that they should continue to push the Yellow Emergency Strip in case of an emergency on the subway system."

Rogers is investing hundreds of millions to roll out 5G connectivity and 911 access across all 75 subway stations and nearly 80 kilometres of track. Today, TTC riders with any mobile provider can call 911 only where the cellular network exists – on station platforms, concourses, and approximately 25% of the tunnels. The previously existing network could not handle text, voice and data traffic from the major carriers.





About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada’s leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For more information:

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/214f5c25-8ed8-49b1-815b-afdc1e9a34f6