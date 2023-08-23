Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Report 2023: Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in ASD therapeutics.

There will be over 9.8 million diagnosed prevalent cases of ASD in 2023 in the 16 countries covered in the epidemiology forecast. The current ASD market is highly genericized, with only two products approved by the FDA.

The ASD pipeline consists of 127 drugs spanning all stages of development, with only 7% of drugs present in Phase III. Of the 432 trials initiated in ASD in the past 10 years, 247 trials have been completed.

Partnerships were the most common deal type executed globally in the ASD space.

Components of the report include:

Disease Landscape Disease Overview Epidemiology Overview Treatment Overview Marketed Products Assessment Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration Product Profiles with Sales Forecast Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment Annual Therapy Cost Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement Pipeline Assessment Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration Product Profiles with Sales Forecast Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval Clinical Trials Assessment Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis Deals Landscape Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region Overview of Recent Deals Commercial Assessment Key Market Players Future Market Catalysts

