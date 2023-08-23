Global Veterinary Medicine 3D Printing Market, Forecast to 2027: Surging Demand Fueled by Better Treatment Outcomes and Expanded Training Prospects

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3D Printing in the Global Veterinary Medicine Market, Forecast to 2027 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D printing in veterinary medicine market is poised for substantial growth between 2023 and 2027. A convergence of factors, including heightened animal surgery rates, the wide-ranging applications of 3D printing, and substantial research and development efforts, are anticipated to drive this expansion. The technology's versatility, particularly in creating implants, prosthetics, and surgical models, is making it indispensable for veterinarians worldwide.

Moreover, the educational benefits for veterinary students and the optimization of surgical procedures are propelling the market's trajectory. As 3D printing continues to transform veterinary medicine, both animals and practitioners stand to benefit from improved treatment outcomes and enhanced training opportunities.

Adoption of 3D Printing Technology in Veterinary Medicine

Commonly referred to as additive manufacturing, 3D printing has become a staple among veterinarians, who are increasingly utilizing it for a range of purposes including implants, prosthetics, and tissue substitutes. This shift is driven by a multitude of advantages, such as cost savings and device flexibility.

Multiple Drivers Boosting Market Growth

The surge in veterinary adoption of 3D printing is supported by several factors that bolster market growth. Notably, the expanding applications of 3D printing in veterinary medicine, growing government investments in research and development, increased awareness among veterinarians, and the burgeoning global animal population all play pivotal roles. Additionally, the rising enrollment of students in veterinary programs contributes to market growth, as these students employ 3D models for both learning and practical training.

Versatile Applications of 3D Printing in Veterinary Medicine

The utilization of 3D printing technology has witnessed a noticeable upswing across diverse applications in the realm of veterinary medicine. Over the recent years, the demand for 3D printing in animal-related scenarios has risen significantly. This can be attributed to its role in post-surgery masks, addressing animal disabilities, and creating 3D models. The technology is employed for crafting prosthetics and orthotics for animals, custom canine masks, veterinary implants, personalized bones, and surgical models.

Simulation of Model-based Surgeries

Notably, 3D printing enables surgeons to simulate model-based surgeries before the actual procedure on animals, ensuring greater precision and minimizing patient complications. Instances of this application abound: in 2017, a Turkish firm, BTech, crafted a prosthetic jaw using 3D printing for an injured sea turtle, granting it the ability to eat once again. Likewise, Dr. Michelle Oblak at the Ontario Veterinary College employed 3D printing to fabricate a customized part of a dog's skull in 2018, enabling a successful operation to remove a sizable brain tumor. This technology serves as a valuable tool in veterinary education as well.

Surge in Animal Surgeries Drives Adoption

The surge in animal surgeries is another significant driver for the adoption of 3D printing technology. The escalating global population of animals has led to a parallel increase in the number of surgical interventions. Orthopedic surgeries, dental procedures, and ophthalmic operations on animals are on the rise, prompting veterinarians to turn to 3D printing for pre-surgical practice, leading to safer and more precise procedures for animals, particularly dogs and cats.

Segmentation and Geographic Impact

The global market for 3D printing in veterinary medicine is divided into segments based on product type, material type, end users, and companies. Product types encompass 3D printed masks, animal prosthetics and orthodontics, implants, anatomical models, and more. Material types range from titanium and Biomed white resin to plastics. In terms of end users, veterinary hospitals, clinics, academic institutions, and research facilities are key players in the market. Geographically, the United States is anticipated to stand out as a lucrative market during the forecast period, driven by the growing prevalence of animal surgeries and disabilities in the country.

Key Players in Shaping the Market Landscape

Key players shaping the 3D printing in veterinary medicine market landscape include 3D Systems Corporation, BTech Innovation, Formlabs Inc., Med Dimensions LLC, VET 3D, and M3D ILAB Ltd.

