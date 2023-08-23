Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Metals Market 2023-2030: Projected Volume Opportunities Across Metal Type, Battery Type, Application, and Regional Segments

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metals in Electric Vehicles (EVs) Battery Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis by Metal Type, Battery Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Metals in EV battery market was evaluated at 3.95 million tonnes in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 32.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The metals in EV battery market report provides an executive-level overview of the metals in EV battery industry worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030.



The increasing focus on environmental consciousness and the transition towards sustainable transportation are expected to be key drivers of the expansion of the metals in EV battery market during the forecast period.



Published annually, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of short-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and the changing demand landscape for metals in EV batteries. It covers various metal types, battery types, and applications at regional and country levels. Additionally, the report includes a thorough examination of key competitors and technology trends in the market.



This market intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Metals in EV battery market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of volume opportunities from the metal type, battery type, application, and regional segments.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the metals in EV battery market.

Company Analysis: analysis of the market position of leading service providers in the metals in EV battery market.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Reasons to Buy

This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global metals in EV battery market by metal type, battery type, application, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

The report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in metals in EV battery markets.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in metals in EV battery markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help mining sector stakeholders, service providers, and other metals in EV battery players succeed in growing the Metals in EV Battery market globally.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Scope and Segmentation



Chapter 3 Market Overview



Chapter 4 Metals in EV Battery - Industry Trend Analysis

4.1 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.2 Technological Trends

4.3 Regulatory Trends

4.4 Battery Metals Recycling Trends

4.5 Industry Value Chain

4.6 Metals in EV Battery - Market Drivers

4.6 Metals in EV Battery - Market Challenges

4.7 Metals in EV Battery - Market Opportunities



Chapter 5 Metals in EV Battery Volume Opportunity

5.1 Global Market Volume Snapshot

5.2 Global Metals in EV Battery Market by Metals Type

5.2.1 Lithium

5.2.2 Nickel

5.2.3 Cobalt

5.2.4 Manganese

5.2.5 Aluminum

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Global Metals in EV Battery Market by Battery Type

5.2.1 Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery

5.2.2 Nickel-metal Hydride Battery

5.2.2 Others

5.4 Global Metals in EV Battery Market by Application

5.4.1 Personal Vehicle

5.4.2 Commercial Vehicle



Chapter 6 Metals in EV Battery Volume Opportunity

6.1 Metals in EV Battery - Regional Deep Dive

6.2 North America

6.2.1 U.S.

6.2.2 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 UK

6.3.3 Italy

6.3.4 Spain

6.3.5 Rest of Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.4.1 China

6.4.2 Australia

6.4.3 India

6.4.4 Korea

6.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.5 Central & South America

7.5.1 Brazil

7.5.2 Rest of Central & South America

6.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 GCC

7.6.2 South Africa

7.6.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Key Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

7.2 Heat Map Analysis - Key Companies

7.3 List of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators

7.4 Metals in EV Battery - Mergers & Acquisitions

7.5 Patent Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Glencore International AG

8.2 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

8.3 Albemarle Corporation

8.4 Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.

8.5 AngloAmerican PLC

8.6 Tianqi Lithium Corp.

8.7 Vale S.A.

8.8 China Molybdenum Co. Ltd.

8.9 Eurasian Resources Group

8.10 Norilsk Nickel

8.11 Eramet

8.12 Freeport-McMoRan

