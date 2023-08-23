Global Venture Capital Market 2023-2028: Accel Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, and Lightspeed Venture Partners Among Key Players

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Venture Capital Market (2023-2028) by Funding Type, Fund Size, Industry Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Venture Capital market is estimated to be USD 210.02 Bn in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 293.19 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2023-2028), according to a new report by ResearchAndMarkets.com.

Venture capital is a type of private equity that funds startup businesses and is highly required for initial setup or expansion. The market is expanding due to the rising number of startups and venture capital investments from mutual funds and banking organizations. Additionally, increasing investment activities in various industry verticals, such as healthcare, biotechnology, agriculture, and media and entertainment, are supporting market growth.

Technological advancements in the venture capital investment market create growth opportunities. Flexibility from retail investors and the use of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies are significant in the retail investor revolution, making venture capital available to all retail investors. Furthermore, smart contracts and tokenization simplify investment.

However, venture capital exits are lengthy, and an extensive due diligence process hampers market growth. The requirement for a thorough due diligence process is driven by increased competition among investors for high-quality deals and startups operating in emerging technologies and industries, which makes due diligence more complex and resource-intensive.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Venture Capital Market is segmented based on Funding Type, Fund Size, Industry Vertical, and Geography.

By Funding Type: First-Time Venture Funding has the largest market share, being the initial round of financing for startups to achieve early traction.

By Fund Size: The Under USD 50 Mn fund size segment holds the largest market share.

By Industry Vertical: The Computer and Consumer Electronics sector, Communications, Life Sciences, Energy, and Others are key industry verticals driving the market.

By Geography: The Americas have the largest market share in venture capital investment, driven by the rise in new businesses, financial institutions, mutual funds, venture capital firms, and general growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Venture Capital Investment Offers a Higher Potential Return

Restraints

Time-Consuming Process of Venture Capital Exits

Lack of Visible Performance

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in the Field of Venture Capital Investment

Challenges

Requirement for an Extensive Due Diligence Process

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Venture Capital Market, providing insights into market dynamics, trends, impact analysis, market segmentation, competitive analysis, historical and projected market size, and market shares of key players.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $210.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $293.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



